UNC Baseball Super Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need To Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing for their Super Regional matchup against the USC Trojans this upcoming weekend.

While speaking with the media on Thursday, head coach Scott Forbes explained the team's mindset heading into this weekend.

Forbes' Thoughts

University of North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Really just excited for our players,” Forbes said. “It’s hard to play in a Super Regional. Don’t take that for granted. I definitely take it in a little bit more the older I get. Most importantly, it’s exciting for our players who put in all the work to get us to the super regional.”

“You do have to have an approach, you have to have an idea of what you’re trying to do,” Forbes continued. “But if you have a million things going through your head as a hitter, you’re already defeated."

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Scott Forbes also celebrates his 200th win. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“So, I tell my guys, this time of year, you’ve faced everything," Forbes elaborated. "This league has prepared you for everything. We’ve faced lefties, righties, velocity, ride, sink, so we just try not to get too caught up in the other guy.”

“We talk about being process-oriented, we talk about today, we talk about learning from the past, making every day your masterpiece,” Forbes concluded. “So, we don’t really dwell on it at all. We just learn from it and go on.”

Pitching Rotation

UNC baseball pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) during a start at Duke on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his press conference availability on Thursday, Forbes also revealed the starting rotation and which games those pitchers will take the mound. Similar to last week, Ryan Lynch will open as the Game 1 starter for the Tar Heels, with Jason DeCaro taking the mound on Saturday, and if the series goes to Game 3, Folger Boaz will get the nod.

Forbes is making the right decision by deploying the exact same rotation as the Chapel Hill Regional last weekend. Throughout the regular season, DeCaro had operated as the No. 1 pitcher in the rotation, with Lynch serving in the No. 2 role. However, DeCaro has struggled in postseason play, while Lynch excelled in the promotion, throwing 7 scoreless innings against VCU.

Batting Lineup

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner (2) is greeted at the plate after scoring by outfielder Rom Kellis (25) and catcher MacOn Winslow (6) against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina's batting lineup should also remain mostly the same, as it produced 24 runs in a three-game stretch. Although the level of competition is inferior to what USC offers, there is no point in overthinking and altering things if it has been working for multiple games.

With that being said, here is the projected starting lineup for North Carolina in Game 1 on Friday afternoon against the Trojans. Barring any unforeseen developments, I expect this to be the order for the entire series.

Batter Position Jake Schaffner Shortstop Gavin Gallaher Third Base Owen Hull Center Field Macon Winslow Catcher Cooper Nicholson Second Base Tyler Howe Left Field Colin Hynek Designated Hitter Erik Paulsen First Base Rom Kellis V Right Field