UNC Baseball Super Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need To Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing for their Super Regional matchup against the USC Trojans this upcoming weekend.
While speaking with the media on Thursday, head coach Scott Forbes explained the team's mindset heading into this weekend.
Forbes' Thoughts
- “Really just excited for our players,” Forbes said. “It’s hard to play in a Super Regional. Don’t take that for granted. I definitely take it in a little bit more the older I get. Most importantly, it’s exciting for our players who put in all the work to get us to the super regional.”
- “You do have to have an approach, you have to have an idea of what you’re trying to do,” Forbes continued. “But if you have a million things going through your head as a hitter, you’re already defeated."
- “So, I tell my guys, this time of year, you’ve faced everything," Forbes elaborated. "This league has prepared you for everything. We’ve faced lefties, righties, velocity, ride, sink, so we just try not to get too caught up in the other guy.”
- “We talk about being process-oriented, we talk about today, we talk about learning from the past, making every day your masterpiece,” Forbes concluded. “So, we don’t really dwell on it at all. We just learn from it and go on.”
Pitching Rotation
During his press conference availability on Thursday, Forbes also revealed the starting rotation and which games those pitchers will take the mound. Similar to last week, Ryan Lynch will open as the Game 1 starter for the Tar Heels, with Jason DeCaro taking the mound on Saturday, and if the series goes to Game 3, Folger Boaz will get the nod.
Forbes is making the right decision by deploying the exact same rotation as the Chapel Hill Regional last weekend. Throughout the regular season, DeCaro had operated as the No. 1 pitcher in the rotation, with Lynch serving in the No. 2 role. However, DeCaro has struggled in postseason play, while Lynch excelled in the promotion, throwing 7 scoreless innings against VCU.
Batting Lineup
North Carolina's batting lineup should also remain mostly the same, as it produced 24 runs in a three-game stretch. Although the level of competition is inferior to what USC offers, there is no point in overthinking and altering things if it has been working for multiple games.
With that being said, here is the projected starting lineup for North Carolina in Game 1 on Friday afternoon against the Trojans. Barring any unforeseen developments, I expect this to be the order for the entire series.
Batter
Position
Jake Schaffner
Shortstop
Gavin Gallaher
Third Base
Owen Hull
Center Field
Macon Winslow
Catcher
Cooper Nicholson
Second Base
Tyler Howe
Left Field
Colin Hynek
Designated Hitter
Erik Paulsen
First Base
Rom Kellis V
Right Field
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.