UNC's Paulsen Wins Major Award in Honor of Late Father

The North Carolina Tar Heels coasted through the Chapel Hill Regional, and first baseman Erik Paulsen earned the Regional MVP award.

While that award may not mean much in the grand scheme, it carries even more significance for Paulsen, who is honoring his late father, Erik Paulsen Sr., who passed away from throat cancer in July 2025. Here is what Paulsen and Tar Heels' head coach Scott Forbes had to say about Paulsen's memorable weekend.

What Paulsen and Forbes Said

May 29, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels utility Erik Paulsen (44) slides into the plate for a run during game 2 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“I was very fortunate that he was able to see that I committed here, and he came down on my official visit, and met Coach Forbes, and all the coaches,” Paulsen said. “So really grateful for that, he knew I was in good hands.”

Forbes discussed the first time he met Paulsen Sr. and how enthusiastic he was about his son playing baseball in Chapel Hill.

University of North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“As soon as they walked on the field,” Forbes said. “I had not met his dad, shook his hand - firm handshake - and he was just like, ‘Man, this place is blank awesome.’”

“I think his dad had a big part of that and told him that this is probably where he needs to be, and what is he waiting on?” Forbes continued. “I can hear him saying that.”

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes (21) shakes hands with West Virginia Mountaineers Randy Mazey prior to the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

Forbes felt the emotion and significance of the moment when Paulsen hit a double against the Indiana Hoosiers earlier this season. The head coach relived the moment and explained what he saw in the stands that day.

“You know the guy’s family is here, his mom’s crying in the stands,” Forbes said. “And to see him come around second base, and that joy, because he’s the oldest, he’s got a lot of responsibility, a lot on his shoulders with his family.”

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner (2) is greeted at the plate after scoring by outfielder Rom Kellis (25) and catcher MacOn Winslow (6) against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Paulsen praised his mom for being extremely strong and for being his top motivating factor to play to his capabilities.

“My mom was up in the stands,” Paulsen said. “She’s the strongest woman I know, and I was really happy to see her smile. He’d be very proud of me. I mean, even through the ups and downs, he’d still be on my butt to keep working hard.”

Main Takeaways

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) fist bumps head coach Scott Forbes at third against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

When people think about sports in general, they associate wins and losses as the most important component. However, these moments are reminders that life is bigger than sports, and sometimes they can have an even greater impact on fans.

Paulsen, honoring his late father in his performance over the weekend, is what sports are really about: bringing people closer together through heartwarming stories. The Tar Heels had a memorable weekend, going undefeated in the Chapel Hill Regional , but the fact that Paulsen was awarded the Most Outstanding Player in the regional is something he and his family will remember for the rest of their lives.