Who is the Greatest Wing in UNC History?
After naming the top five point guards in North Carolina men’s basketball history, it’s time to look at the greatest wings to ever suit up in Chapel Hill.
For the casual fan, a wing is a player who primarily operates on the perimeter. In layman’s terms, it’s another name for a shooting guard or small forward. Wings are typically versatile scorers who can shoot from long range, attack the basket and guard multiple positions. Their role is crucial in both half-court offense and transition, often serving as secondary ballhandlers and key perimeter defenders.
There have been countless elite wings in North Carolina history — including, of course, Mr. Air Jordan himself. With that said, let’s dive into the top five.
5. Bobby Lewis (1964–67)
Bobby Lewis remains one of the most prolific scorers in Tar Heel history, one of just six UNC players to average over 20 points per game across their career.
Lewis averaged 22.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the field. His best season came in 1965–66, when he posted 27.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53% from the field and 81% from the free-throw line. He also recorded a true shooting percentage of nearly 60%.
A two-time first-team All-ACC selection (1966, 1967), Lewis still holds the school record for most points in a single game — 49 against Florida State in December 1965. He was also a key contributor on Dean Smith’s first Final Four team in 1967.
4. Larry Miller (1965–68)
Larry Miller was one half of the "L & M Boys," the high-scoring duo he formed with teammate Charlie Scott. The tandem became the highest-scoring pair in a single season in UNC history, with Miller averaging 20.9 points and Scott 27.4 points per game. Their efforts helped lead North Carolina to the 1967 Final Four, the first under Dean Smith.
Miller was named ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in both 1967 and 1968. He averaged 21.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in 1967, and 22.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in 1968.
To this day, he remains the only player in UNC history to win the ACC Player of the Year award twice. Miller also became one of the program’s first players to appear in two Final Fours (1967, 1968).
3. Charlie Scott (1967–70)
Charlie Scott was a trailblazer, becoming the first African American to play varsity basketball at North Carolina. But beyond breaking barriers, he established himself as one of the greatest players in program history.
Scott averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for his career. He was a two-time consensus second-team All-American and a three-time first-team All-ACC selection. His best season came in 1969–70, when he averaged 27.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game en route to being named ACC Athlete of the Year.
Scott’s 1969 postseason run remains legendary. Over seven games, he averaged 25.6 points on 53.7% shooting from the field and 75% from the line.
His signature performance came in the ACC Tournament final against Duke, when he scored 40 points to lift the Tar Heels to a comeback win over their rivals — in what was the final game for legendary Blue Devils coach Vic Bubas. Scott shot 17-of-23 from the field in a performance that still stands as one of the greatest in rivalry history.
He followed that up with a 32-point effort in the East Regional final against Davidson, including a buzzer-beating jumper that sent UNC to its third straight Final Four and etched his name into March lore.
2. Lennie Rosenbluth (1954–57)
Lennie Rosenbluth was the star of North Carolina’s first championship team, leading the Tar Heels to a perfect 32–0 season in 1956–57 and a 54–53 triple-overtime win over Wilt Chamberlain’s Kansas team in the national title game.
That season, Rosenbluth averaged 28.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game — his scoring mark still stands as the highest single-season average in ACC history.
He swept the major awards that year, winning National Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year and ACC Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Only Christian Laettner and Antawn Jamison have since matched that achievement.
Rosenbluth was posthumously inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame on Dec. 31, 2024.
1. Michael Jordan (1981–84)
Before he became the GOAT, Michael Jordan took it personally in Chapel Hill.
Jordan rose to fame after hitting the game-winning shot in North Carolina’s 1982 national title victory over Georgetown, delivering Dean Smith his first championship as a head coach.
From there, Jordan’s legend only grew. He was a two-time consensus All-American, two-time first-team All-ACC selection, and won ACC Player of the Year, the Naismith Award and the Wooden Award.
For his career, Jordan averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 54.0% from the field.
His best season came in 1983–84, when he averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 55.1% from the floor and 77.9% from the free-throw line.