UNC Basketball: Predicting Attendees For ACC Basketball Tip-Off
Seth Trimble, Caleb Wilson, and Henri Veesaar.
Those three players seem to make the most sense to join Hubert Davis in Charlotte for ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte later this year in October. An event where all members of the ACC conference gather to answer questions brought by the media ahead of the upcoming season. And for Coach Davis, who is entering year No. 5 and continuing to make important decisions, there will be plenty to know more about such as the emphasis the team's identity, usage of certain players, and more.
Seth Trimble
Trimble makes sense since he has spent the last three years of not just his basketball career, but his life in Chapel Hill playing for UNC. He is the most experienced player on the roster against ACC competition, and will be playing in his final season as a collegiate athlete. His numbers have risen each season, which is why I predicted him to average 16 points by the end of the year. He will be a great voice to have and represent UNC in front of all the cameras.
Caleb Wilson
Wilson is a future NBA player, a projected lottery pick next year in the 2026 NBA Draft, and could go down as one of Coach Davis' best high school recruits of his coaching career.
With his likely status of going one-and-done, the media will be all over the freshman to see his thoughts, feelings, and how he's preparing to take the challenge of playing in a competitive conference, contests against Duke, and how he will fit into playing with older guys on the roster. In addition to navigating the infrastructure alongside Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis.
Henri Veesaar
Last, and certainly not least, Veesaar — a seven-footer transferring from Arizona.
Why will he be in attendance with Trimble, Wilson, and Coach Davis? Well, he's going to be the likely starting center, and is major difference maker for UNC when looking at last season — struggling to find a consistent presence in the paint.
Veesaar will be a big piece contributing to the team's success, his ability to be mobile, shot-block, be a lob-threat, rebound, and shoot three-pointers will open up the playbook more for the coaching staff.
Let's see when the official announcement comes out, but I would not be surprised if all three go to Charlotte — it makes the most sense this way.
