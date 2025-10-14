Tar Heels Women’s Hoops Earn Strong Predictions Ahead of Season
North Carolina has a lot of hype around its women's basketball program this season, and among the 70 media members who submitted their ballots for their predicted order of finish in conference play and All-ACC selections.
The Tar Heels were picked to finish third in the ACC, securing one first-place vote. It's the highest they have been picked to finish since 2023, when they were picked to finish third. Last season, Carolina was picked to finish sixth and finished tied for fourth place with a 13-5 ACC record.
Senior guard Reniya Kelly was selected as a member of the All-ACC team. Last season, Kelly was instrumental for the Tar Heels' run to the Sweet 16, averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She also shot 41.0% from the floor and 41.2% from three.
Freshman guard Nyla Brooks was named to the Preseason All-Freshman Team.
A 2025 McDonald’s All-American and Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Brooks averaged 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game and the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I State Championship as a senior at Bishop Ireton High School, leading her school.
She was ranked the No. 13 prospect in the Class of 2025 by ESPN.
This only adds to the high expectations that UNC will have, especially after a strong 2024-25 campaign that saw the Tar Heels go to the Sweet 16 and with key returners and newcomers coming in. To add to the hype, North Carolina was ranked as the No. 11 team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, its highest ranking since 2009 when the Tar Heels were ranked as the No. 4 team in the country.
Predicted Order of Finish (70 voters)
- Duke (40), 1525
- NC State (25), 1487
- North Carolina (1), 1374
- Louisville (2), 1276
- Notre Dame (2), 1255
- Stanford, 1041
- Virginia, 987
- Miami, 889
- Florida State, 857
- Virginia Tech, 813
- Clemson, 738
- California, 669
- Syracuse, 540
- SMU, 483
- Georgia Tech, 447
- Pitt, 299
- Boston College, 211
- Wake Forest, 157
Preseason Player of the Year
Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame
Preseason All-ACC Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame 833
Zoe Brooks, Jr., G, NC State 606
Kymora Johnson, Jr., G, Virginia 577
Toby Fournier, So., F, Duke 535
Ashlon Jackson, Sr., G, Duke 333
Tajianna Roberts, So., G, Louisville 326
Khamil Pierre, Jr., F, NC State 285
Reniya Kelly, Sr., G, North Carolina 276
Nunu Agara, Jr., F, Stanford 275
Laura Ziegler, Sr., F, Louisville 78
Preseason All-Freshman Team
Emilee Skinner, G, Duke 415
Hailee Swain, G, Stanford 324
Nyla Brooks, G, North Carolina 310
Lara Somfai, F, Stanford 185
Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, G, California 114
Leah Macy, F, Notre Dame 79
