Tar Heels Women’s Hoops Earn Strong Predictions Ahead of Season

North Carolina has a lot of hype around its women's basketball program this season, and among the 70 media members who submitted their ballots for their predicted order of finish in conference play and All-ACC selections.

Grant Chachere

Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / William Howard-Imagn Images
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart talks with her team during practice before their Sweet 16 matchup with Duke at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels were picked to finish third in the ACC, securing one first-place vote. It's the highest they have been picked to finish since 2023, when they were picked to finish third. Last season, Carolina was picked to finish sixth and finished tied for fourth place with a 13-5 ACC record.

Senior guard Reniya Kelly was selected as a member of the All-ACC team. Last season, Kelly was instrumental for the Tar Heels' run to the Sweet 16, averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She also shot 41.0% from the floor and 41.2% from three.

Freshman guard Nyla Brooks was named to the Preseason All-Freshman Team.

UNC
North Carolina head coacgh Courtney Banghart with players Reniya Kelly and Indya Nivar at the ACC Tipoff on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. / Nell Redmond/theACC.com

A 2025 McDonald’s All-American and Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Brooks averaged 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game and the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I State Championship as a senior at Bishop Ireton High School, leading her school.

She was ranked the No. 13 prospect in the Class of 2025 by ESPN.

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American East wing Nyla Brooks (7) shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

This only adds to the high expectations that UNC will have, especially after a strong 2024-25 campaign that saw the Tar Heels go to the Sweet 16 and with key returners and newcomers coming in. To add to the hype, North Carolina was ranked as the No. 11 team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, its highest ranking since 2009 when the Tar Heels were ranked as the No. 4 team in the country.

Predicted Order of Finish (70 voters)

  1. Duke (40), 1525
  2. NC State (25), 1487
  3. North Carolina (1), 1374
  4. Louisville (2), 1276
  5. Notre Dame (2), 1255
  6. Stanford, 1041
  7. Virginia, 987
  8. Miami, 889
  9. Florida State, 857
  10. Virginia Tech, 813
  11. Clemson, 738
  12. California, 669
  13. Syracuse, 540
  14. SMU, 483
  15. Georgia Tech, 447
  16. Pitt, 299
  17. Boston College, 211
  18. Wake Forest, 157

Preseason Player of the Year

Notre Dame
Oct 7, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dame player Hannah Hidalgo answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / William Howard-Imagn Images

Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Preseason All-ACC Team

UNC
Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina player Reniya Kelly answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / William Howard-Imagn Images

Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame 833
Zoe Brooks, Jr., G, NC State 606
Kymora Johnson, Jr., G, Virginia 577
Toby Fournier, So., F, Duke 535
Ashlon Jackson, Sr., G, Duke 333
Tajianna Roberts, So., G, Louisville 326
Khamil Pierre, Jr., F, NC State 285
Reniya Kelly, Sr., G, North Carolina 276
Nunu Agara, Jr., F, Stanford 275
Laura Ziegler, Sr., F, Louisville 78

Preseason All-Freshman Team

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American East wing Nyla Brooks (7) drives to the basket against McDonald's All American West guard Addie Deal (7) during the second half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Emilee Skinner, G, Duke 415
Hailee Swain, G, Stanford 324
Nyla Brooks, G, North Carolina 310
Lara Somfai, F, Stanford 185
Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, G, California 114
Leah Macy, F, Notre Dame 79

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.