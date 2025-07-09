International Player Luka Bogavac Makes It to the College Scene
From the international game to now college, Luka Bogavac will play basketball in the United States for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill underneath Hubert Davis, Brad Frederick, Jeff Lebo, Sean May, Pat Sullivan, and Marcus Paige.
Coach Davis' staff holds a mix of former Tar Heels who have played in for the program, which will help Bogavac's learning experience tremendously.
Bogavac brings a wealth of experience to the locker room, playing for SC Derby, a club located in Podgorica, Montenegro. The six-foot-five guard averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this past season in the ABA League (American Basketball League) through 29.7 minutes per game. That's a huge difference from his first year numbers, logging in 2.0 points, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.2 assist through 2.6 minutes (played in five games total)
247Sports provided insight on Bogavac's high school career:
"Luka Bogavac is a Montenegrin professional basketball player for SC Derby of the ABA League and the Prva A Liga. He plays both shooting guard and point guard.
Competed for the Montenegro U16 and U20 teams, that won a bronze medal at the FIBA U20 European Championship in Podgorica, Montenegro. He joined the Mega Basket youth system in May 2021
Luka is the son of former player and coach Nebojša Bogavac, who was member of the Serbia and Montenegro national team."
From FIBA to taking part in the European Championship game, Bogavac will be no ordinary first-year player, unlike freshman who are coming staright from high school (regardless if it's public or prep).
NBA Draft On SI's Andrew Bernucca gives more of a statistical viewpoint, adding an in-depth scouting report on Bogavac:
"Bogavac was a solid perimeter scorer for KK Derby last season. He averaged 14.9 points per game on 45/4087 shooting splits and was in the 70th and 80th percentile of pick-and-roll ballhandlers and spot-up scenarios in the Adriatic League per Synergy Sports.
At 6-foot-5, he's got a tight handle for his size, is comfortable running pick and roll and dribbling through traffic, and can finish with both hands inside. He lacks explosiveness with his finishing, but his size makes up for that, as does the respect teams have to give his jumpshot.
Bogavac displayed a solid step-back three-pointer last season that he could turn to under pressure and with the shot clock running down. At 21 years old, it's not surprising that Bogavac has a more developed skill set and will likely be a major asset to UNC's offense next season."
General Manager Jim Tanner has proven to make a difference in recruiting — going international and expanding the trail beyond the United States. Bogavac is one of the new players besides Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, and others.
