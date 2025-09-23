The Leaders of UNC Men’s Basketball, Besides Seth Trimble
Seth Trimble is a rare commodity in college basketball in the modern era. The addition of NIL and players all across the college space, plus football, has earned the right to earn loads of money through their name, image and likeness.
And there are two great examples on the UNC men's basketball team: Trimble's franchise ownership of the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream shop on Franklin Street, where he has expressed wanting to go beyond the hardwood floor, and the multi-million dollar New Balance shoe deal freshman phenom Caleb Wilson signed.
However, when it comes to basketball, the Trimble is a clear leader, but the question remains: Who else will be a leader, too?
Head Coach Hubert Davis will have a lot of options from Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans (projected to be the starting point guard for the Tar Heels), Luka Bogavac (who spent time playing overseas, sharing the court alongside much older players) and then there is Arizona transfer and 7-footer, Henri Veesaar, who will anchor anything and everything in the pain on offense and defense. It could arguably be one of these three, or perhaps all three.
The Benefit of Having Multiple Leaders
The more the merrier for UNC if it can have multiple players step up and be the voice in the locker room, the bench, and during games — it creates unity during times when obstacles can arrive. If North Carolina is down by 10 with less than five minutes to go, the benefit of having plenty of players who dare to step up and speak can make a difference.
Voices within the roster have been a slight issue in the past — take the UNC-Kansas game last season — then-freshman James Brown had to step up and speak inside the locker room, leading to the big comeback and almost succeeding completely.
And for a season where expectations high given the roster and for the sake of Davis' head coaching position, UNC has no choice but to do well — unless change may need to happen for the better of the program and the university.
UNC's non-conference and ACC schedules are out, and when matchups like Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky and Ohio State then, of course, Duke, come around, North Carolina will rely on its leaders amidst the hardships.
