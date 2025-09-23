All Tar Heels

The Leaders of UNC Men’s Basketball, Besides Seth Trimble

Who else will lead the North Carolina Tar Heels mens basketball squad besides senior guard Seth Trimble?

Jeremiah Artacho

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Seth Trimble is a rare commodity in college basketball in the modern era. The addition of NIL and players all across the college space, plus football, has earned the right to earn loads of money through their name, image and likeness.

And there are two great examples on the UNC men's basketball team: Trimble's franchise ownership of the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream shop on Franklin Street, where he has expressed wanting to go beyond the hardwood floor, and the multi-million dollar New Balance shoe deal freshman phenom Caleb Wilson signed.

However, when it comes to basketball, the Trimble is a clear leader, but the question remains: Who else will be a leader, too?

Mar 18, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Taj DeGourville (24) dribbles the ball defended by North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) in the first half at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Head Coach Hubert Davis will have a lot of options from Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans (projected to be the starting point guard for the Tar Heels), Luka Bogavac (who spent time playing overseas, sharing the court alongside much older players) and then there is Arizona transfer and 7-footer, Henri Veesaar, who will anchor anything and everything in the pain on offense and defense. It could arguably be one of these three, or perhaps all three.

The Benefit of Having Multiple Leaders

Feb 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward James Brown (2) reacts with forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The more the merrier for UNC if it can have multiple players step up and be the voice in the locker room, the bench, and during games — it creates unity during times when obstacles can arrive. If North Carolina is down by 10 with less than five minutes to go, the benefit of having plenty of players who dare to step up and speak can make a difference.

Voices within the roster have been a slight issue in the past — take the UNC-Kansas game last season — then-freshman James Brown had to step up and speak inside the locker room, leading to the big comeback and almost succeeding completely.

And for a season where expectations high given the roster and for the sake of Davis' head coaching position, UNC has no choice but to do well — unless change may need to happen for the better of the program and the university.

Jan 21, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

UNC's non-conference and ACC schedules are out, and when matchups like Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky and Ohio State then, of course, Duke, come around, North Carolina will rely on its leaders amidst the hardships.

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.