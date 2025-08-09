Tar Heels Legend Set to Speak to New UNC Students
Tyler Hansbrough, known for his notable career as a Tar Heel playing under former head coach of the UNC men's basketball program, Roy Williams, will be speaking to all of the new students at UNC a day before the first day of class on Monday, August 18. Hansbrough, or "Psycho T," will get to share words of wisdom that the future of the university can take with them throughout their time as a Tar Heel.
GoHeels detailed more about Hansbrough's appearance during the convocation, saying the following:
"Tyler Hansbrough, one of the most decorated and accomplished players in college basketball history, will serve as the keynote speaker at the New Student Convocation in the Dean E. Smith Center, home to many of his on-court achievements, on Sunday, August 17."
"The hour-long event will start at 5:30 p.m. and will also include remarks from Chancellor Lee H. Roberts, Interim Provost Jim Dean, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson and Student Body President Adolfo Alvarez. "
"Roberts first announced Hansbrough would be the Convocation speaker at last Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting."
"We couldn't be more excited to welcome more than 6,000 first-year and transfer students to campus," Roberts said. "We look forward to kicking off the academic year with them at Convocation, where we are delighted to have Tar Heel legend Tyler Hansbrough as our guest speaker. I know he will share an inspiring message, and it's going to be a fun and exciting day for these new Tar Heels."
Tyler Hansbrough's Career as a Tar Heel
Hansbrough was the star of the 2008-2009 national championship team, marking Williams' second title as the head coach. The Columbia, Missouri native dominated opposing big men, taking part in a team that also included Ty Lawson, Danny Green, Wayne Ellington, Deon Thompson and more. By the end of the NCAAT, where he and his teammates raised the coveted trophy, he finished with 20.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
After his time at the collegiate level, Hansbrough went on to the NBA, playing a total of seven seasons. He averaged 6.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists across the 428 games he played in, respectively.
Nonetheless, his time as a Tar Heel will be remembered as one of the best in North Carolina history. And now he will be able to potentially share some of those moments, along with life lessons and tips on college, with the new crop to support the Carolina blue and white colors.
