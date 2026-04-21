Why ACC Playing Part in UNC’s Lack of Portal Activity

Despite hiring Michael Malone as the next head coach, who provided a much-needed jolt to the basketball program, the North Carolina Tar Heels have made only one roster addition.

It's been a perplexing development, as the Tar Heels possess the pedigree, financial flexibility, historical value, and a championship-level head coach who wants to establish a winning culture.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“When I think about the culture we’re going to create here – same culture that we built in Denver,” Malone said. “It doesn’t matter, NBA or college, you can have a strong culture, and that’s going to start with being a work team."

“A team that outworks people, stays motivated. I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic," Malone continued. "I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day.”

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, is there a chance that the conference North Carolina plays in is affecting the program's ability to attract stars?

Lack of Competition a Factor?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) handles the ball during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Last season, and over the last few years, it has been Duke in a tier of their own in the ACC. Other than that, the conference has been a bit underwhelming. On the other hand, Louisville has had no issues acquiring players in the transfer portal , landing Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, and Karter Knox.

The ACC is one of the premier conferences in the nation, but when juxtaposed to the Big 12, Big 10, and SEC, it is clearly behind the pack. This is a weak excuse, but could players in the portal be considering that factor in their decisions? At the end of the day, money talks, which is why it does not make much sense that the Tar Heels have only added one player from within the ACC.

Low Success in the NCAA Tournament

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) rebounds the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, the Blue Devils were an Elite Eight team, but among North Carolina, Clemson, Virginia, and Louisville, none advanced past the second round. In fact, the Tar Heels and Tigers were each first-round exits.

Additionally, Juke Harris , who is transferring from Wake Forest, which is an ACC team, could be prioritizing a change of scenery and a move to another conference. However, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard has North Carolina in his final three, which includes Michigan and Tennessee. Overall, the Tar Heels should be landing multiple players, but maybe the conference that they compete in is an underlying factor in their lack of success during this two-week period.