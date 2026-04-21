Why ACC Playing Part in UNC’s Lack of Portal Activity
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Despite hiring Michael Malone as the next head coach, who provided a much-needed jolt to the basketball program, the North Carolina Tar Heels have made only one roster addition.
It's been a perplexing development, as the Tar Heels possess the pedigree, financial flexibility, historical value, and a championship-level head coach who wants to establish a winning culture.
- “When I think about the culture we’re going to create here – same culture that we built in Denver,” Malone said. “It doesn’t matter, NBA or college, you can have a strong culture, and that’s going to start with being a work team."
- “A team that outworks people, stays motivated. I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic," Malone continued. "I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day.”
However, is there a chance that the conference North Carolina plays in is affecting the program's ability to attract stars?
Lack of Competition a Factor?
Last season, and over the last few years, it has been Duke in a tier of their own in the ACC. Other than that, the conference has been a bit underwhelming. On the other hand, Louisville has had no issues acquiring players in the transfer portal, landing Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, and Karter Knox.
The ACC is one of the premier conferences in the nation, but when juxtaposed to the Big 12, Big 10, and SEC, it is clearly behind the pack. This is a weak excuse, but could players in the portal be considering that factor in their decisions? At the end of the day, money talks, which is why it does not make much sense that the Tar Heels have only added one player from within the ACC.
Low Success in the NCAA Tournament
Yes, the Blue Devils were an Elite Eight team, but among North Carolina, Clemson, Virginia, and Louisville, none advanced past the second round. In fact, the Tar Heels and Tigers were each first-round exits.
Additionally, Juke Harris, who is transferring from Wake Forest, which is an ACC team, could be prioritizing a change of scenery and a move to another conference. However, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard has North Carolina in his final three, which includes Michigan and Tennessee. Overall, the Tar Heels should be landing multiple players, but maybe the conference that they compete in is an underlying factor in their lack of success during this two-week period.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.