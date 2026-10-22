Big Key for UNC Football To Maintain Recent Success

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 4-2 entering their Week 8 matchup against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.

While the Tar Heels have won two consecutive games, several areas leave much to be desired. One of UNC's overall issues in every game is its inability to play at a high level through all four quarters. While speaking with the media earlier this week, defensive lineman Leroy Jackson explained that this has been the message moving forward.

Jackson's Thoughts

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) carries the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"One of the main things is that we continue to stay levelheaded no matter what happens in the first, second, third or fourth," Jackson said. "Not getting too high on the highs and not getting too low on the lows."

"From the first drive to the last drive, continue to have the main thing, the main thing, which is the small things," Jackson continued. "Focus on our steps, focus on our alignments, and not get fatigued mentally."

Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (8) is stopped for no gain by University of North Carolina Leroy Jackson (91) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We're not done yet," Jackson elaborated. "They're not done till they get in the end zone, and we're not trying to let them get in the end zone. That's either wherever they take the ball at, just put the ball down. We're going to fight wherever it is at."

How the Offense Can Improve

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarter back Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Owen Wafle (91) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the first six games of the season, the offense, led by quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. , has had no issues manufacturing scoring drives early in the game. However, when opposing defenses adjust and make strategic changes, the Tar Heels struggle to string together long drives.

This more specifically lies with Edwards Jr., who has shown a tendency to fade as the game progresses. That's been one of the overwhelming narratives surrounding the veteran quarterback this season. The Wisconsin transfer looks sharp in the first quarter, specifically on the first 15 scripted plays.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen McGill (27) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. arguably had his best game of the season against Duke, but North Carolina went through a lull after scoring 17 points early. The Tar Heels were held scoreless until under the two-minute mark in the fourth quarter. Although North Carolina went unscathed and won, these droughts could cost them in a meaningful game down the stretch.

What the Defense Needs To Focus On

iOct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense faces a similar situation, as the unit either plays well in the first or second half. The run defense in particular is what varies from half to half. Against Clemson in the conference opener, North Carolina's front seven dictated terms, imposing its will in the trenches. That swung in the second half and contributed to the loss. Against Pittsburgh, the Tar Heels were abysmal at stopping the run in the first half. Those fortunes changed in the second half, culminating in a win.

Regardless, if North Carolina wants to reach its ceiling and compete consistently, its defense must be a well-rounded unit in all four quarters.