How Benjamin Hall's Injury Could Open Up Opportunity For Jaylen McGill

The North Carolina Tar Heels departed Durham with a 24-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils and the Victory Bell.

They also left the contest with a potentially significant injury in the backfield. Benjamin Hall suffered an undisclosed injury on the seventh play of the game and didn't return. While his status for next week is still up in the air, the Tar Heels have multiple options who could step up, including Jaylen McGill, who bounced back with the game-winning touchdown after a costly third-quarter fumble. The sophomore running back detailed the touchdown and why he was prepared for the moment.

McGill's Thoughts

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen McGill (27) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I prepare for the situation,” McGill said. “God has given me a talent, and I know that I put the work in. So I never doubt what I can do, and I don’t doubt the guys around me.”

“I saw it all the way through,” McGill said of his game-winning touchdown. “I like to play with patience. I like to see the play develop, but I like to hit it while it’s developing. So as I was coming through, I saw both of the offensive linemen pulling. I saw one go right and one go left, and all I saw was green grass, and I just hit it.”

“The most meaningful message I got [after the win] was that I gave everybody excitement,” McGill elaborated. “I just love making people happy, man. I just hope when you’re watching me, I hope I give you some type of motivation and inspiration.”

Why Signs Point to McGill As RB1 if Hall Misses Time

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils saftey Patrick Smith-Young (2) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hall's status for Week 8 is still in question. If the 5-foot-11, 230-pound running back is out vs. Syracuse, I expect McGill to be the early-down work in between the 20s. When Hall first exited the game, McGill was given the first carry . The first three quarters weren't McGill's best, as he had 31 yards on nine carries, including the aforementioned momentum-swinging fumble.

Despite that, head coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the coaching staff's confidence in McGill didn't waver, as the 5-foot-10, 220-pound running back was on the field for all eight snaps on the game-winning drive. McGill took three carries for 44 yards and one touchdown. His 24-yard score proved to be the difference, propelling North Carolina to victory.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) scores a touchdown against Duke Blue Devils saftey Che Ojarikre (9) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGill and Demon June will split work based on usage on Saturday, but I expect McGill to be the primary running back, with June spelling him on third down and in goal-line situations.