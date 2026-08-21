Biggest Overreactions UNC Football Fans Should Avoid Right Now

Throughout the last several months, we have learned a lot about the North Carolina Tar Heels football program as it enters the second year of the Bill Belichick era.

North Carolina revamped its roster and made considerable changes on the coaching staff, with the program entering a make-or-break 2026 season. With the season just over a week away, it's easy to create narratives and overreact to the latest developments. With that in mind, here are a couple of overreactions Tar Heel fans need to avoid right now.

North Carolina's Quarterback Situation Is Resolved

UNC football quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) could be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback in the 2026 season. Edwards was still wearing a brace on his left knee during the Tar Heels' spring practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Tar Heels officially named Billy Edwards Jr. as the starting quarterback for Week 1 , but just because we have an answer doesn't mean that the position is solidified. I still have major trepidation about the former Wisconsin quarterback and his ability to elevate an offense that needs to improve in multiple areas.

Other than experience, Edwards Jr. is an underwhelming proposition under center, and it wouldn't surprise me if he struggles out of the gate. Miles O'Neill made a push for the starting job, but he lacks experience and needs to learn a few things; that's the problem. In the event Edwards Jr. struggles or suffers an injury, the Tar Heels don't possess a quarterback with an extensive track record. Until proven otherwise, I'll continue to have my doubts about this quarterback room.

Bobby Petrino Will Have This Offense Clicking

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I was never the biggest proponent of Petrino being hired as the offensive coordinator, but the offensive players have been pleased with his system. Petrino is an upgrade over former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, but revisiting the previous talking point, a coach can only do so much if the quarterback play is subpar.

Throughout the offseason, my confidence in Petrino has steadily grown, but unfortunately, his schematics could be held back by who's at quarterback. O'Neill offers a higher ceiling for this offense, but simultaneously, the Texas A&M transfer lacks experience, which likely led the coaching staff to give the nod to Edwards Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, I've been pleasantly surprised by what North Carolina has orchestrated this offseason in the personnel department, but it remains to be seen how these pieces fit together. It's a revamped offensive line, multiple additions to the skill-position groups, and the aforementioned ambiguity at quarterback. Maybe Petrino elevates this offense to new heights, but for the time being, fans should temper their expectations.