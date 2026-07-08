North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 18

This has been one of the most polarizing offseasons for the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program in recent memory.

Following a disastrous 2025 season, in which the Tar Heels suffered multiple embarrassing losses under first-year head coach Bill Belichick, the program had to look itself in the mirror and acknowledge that major changes were needed. Those changes did not include moving on from the 74-year-old head coach, but they did involve making a change at offensive coordinator and recalibrating roster construction.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his press conference at National Signing Day in March, the longtime NFL head coach highlighted what the program had accomplished during that portion of the offseason. The Tar Heels compiled one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick's Thoughts

"This is really our first recruiting class," Belichick said. "Last year, [my arrival] was after the signing day, so it was a completely different situation, procedure, and process. So, this was really a very long process."

"It's a big class, and we're excited about the players that have signed and committed here," Belichick continued. "They will be a foundation for our program. They represent, really the values that we stand for, at least the way we feel at this time. That’s why we recruited those players, and it really transcends the entire football team."

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick also explained that the recruiting process is an extension of building a foundation and understanding with incoming players.

"We continue to work on the relationship process with these players and their parents," Belichick said. "A lot of this is about relationships, trust, and families trusting us with their kids and their development of their career. We take that very seriously and want to make sure that we have clear lines of communication and transparency with all the things that are involved on that."

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Today was a day to follow up on many things that have been done over the past," Belichick continued. "It has been a period of time, which could be weeks, months, or in some cases, actually, years, that some of these players have been recruited by somebody here in North Carolina."

"So, when you look at the culmination of today and the months and months of work that was put into this recruitment class by so many people in building their relationships, it's a 365-day-a-year job."

Is North Carolina Set Up for Success?

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Tar Heels' brass did accumulate a surplus of intriguing talent through the transfer portal and the 2026 recruiting class, we still have to see how this all materializes next season. Although North Carolina has made major improvements across the roster, so far in his tenure in Chapel Hill , Belichick has yet to prove anything that illustrates the program is growing.

Yes, the Tar Heels' roster is light-years ahead of where it was this time last offseason, but player acquisition is not the only factor in how well a team performs. Belichick's coaching has yet to translate to the collegiate level, and unless he acknowledges that and adjusts his approach, this next season could resemble 2025.

With that being said, I do believe the Tar Heels will improve in several areas, but based on what transpired last season, the only thing that will convince North Carolina's front office to keep Belichick around for 2027 is winning football games. If that does not happen enough, the Tar Heels will surely be looking for a new head coach after the 2026 season.

Nevertheless, over the last couple of weeks, we have been counting down the top 30 players on North Carolina's roster heading into this upcoming season. Today, we reveal who ranks No. 18 on the roster of the Tar Heels' 2026-27 depth chart.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 18 IOL Aidan Banfield

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jake Johnson (19) and offensive lineman Aidan Banfield (68) double team Charlotte 49ers defensive lineman Zion Shockley (18) during the first half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick has mentioned multiple times this offseason that the front office and coaching staff have carried out a plan that should lead to more success in 2026. Part of that plan was investing multiple resources in the offensive line to improve protection up front. In general, North Carolina prioritized bolstering the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Banfield is not one of the new additions to the roster, as he is entering his third year in Chapel Hill. Regardless, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman projects to be North Carolina's starting left guard in 2026.

Sep 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field prior to the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his career, Banfield has proven extremely versatile, having lined up at multiple positions along the offensive line. However, Banfield is a better fit within the interior of the offensive line. Incoming players in this unit will garner the most attention based on anticipation of their impact, but Banfield should be one of the most consistent performers on the roster.

Banfield's Importance

Oct 4, 2014; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels wore camouflage helmets in honor of military appreciation day against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Virginia Tech Hokies won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's offensive line will be a work in progress, and because of the multitude of changes up front, the starting unit is not set in stone. The Tar Heels' current projected starting offensive line could look vastly different by the time the first week of the regular season arrives.

With Travis Burgess , Billy Edwards Jr., and Miles O'Neill battling for the starting quarterback position, it is paramount that the Tar Heels establish formidable protection for whichever of those players establishes themselves as the Week 1 starter. North Carolina's quarterback play let it down last season, but poor pass blocking contributed to Gio Lopez's struggles throughout the season.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the quarterback situation is currently up in the air, it is also important to establish a consistent rushing attack. As an interior offensive lineman, Banfield will be a monumental piece in the Tar Heels' run game. As far as I'm concerned, North Carolina's success will come down to how effective it is on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

As much as we want North Carolina to depend on its quarterback, that player can only do so much based on the protection. If the offensive line falters, the entire operation crumbles, as we saw last season. Banfield will prove to be one of the best offensive linemen in the ACC and act as an anchor on the front line.