The Tar Heels were run out of the gym by the Mountaineers Friday night, losing 77-59 in their second loss of the season behind an abysmal performance. There wasn't a ton to be excited about, as few Tar Heels were able to put together a performance worth celebrating

Winners

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) handles the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Able

Had it not been for the hot streak we saw from Matt Able, this game was getting out of hand even earlier. Able had a decent night from the field, shooting 4-for-9 overall and 4-for-8 from deep, and kept the Tar Heels involved in the second half before West Virginia ultimately put the nail in the coffin with another scoring run to extend their lead.

Maximo Adams

Adams looked like the arguable best player on the night, and one of the only Tar Heels who played with some heart. He ended with a team-leading 16 points, shot 3-for-6 from deep, and 50% from the field. Without Adams, this game may have been much uglier than how it ended.

Though he's a freshman, moving forward it may be in the best interest of Adams to emerge as a leader for this team. The energy and effort he plays with should be infectious for all, yet it seems not to be.

Losers

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) warms up during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terrence Brown

It was a rough night for Terrence Brown. He started out the game by making some plays on the offensive end, but as soon as West Virginia dialed up the pressure, it became too overwhelming for Brown, as he turned the ball over 8 times on the night. I have confidence we won't see as poor play from Brown moving forward, but Michael Malone and the Tar Heels will have to figure out a way to pivot when Brown gets suffocated in the paint as he did against the Mountaineers.

Isaiah Denis

Isaiah Denis has not been able to string together very inspiring performances lately, and was one of many Tar Heels to struggle on the night. He shot 0-for-4 from the field, and seemed unable to gain any kind of momentum or rhythm with his unit he led as the point guard. We'll need to see better performances moving forward from Denis, both as a facilitator and a confident asset to the Heels offense.

Cameron Fens

Fens was essentially a non-factor against West Virginia, putting up zero points with zero attempted shots and only two rebounds in his 11 minutes on the court. I thought his usage was interesting, especially since Carolina could have used the extra boards on the offensive glass.

North Carolina ended up losing the rebounding battle by one rebound total, which may not have been the case if Fens was on the floor more often.