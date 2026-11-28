It was an ugly night for the Heels.

West Virginia essentially controlled the game throughout all 40 minutes, as they took down North Carolina 72-59 to give the Tar Heels their second loss of the season.

North Carolina showed flashes of competitive play, but for the most part this game was dominated by the Mountaineers behind a suffocating defense.

First Half Woes

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) and West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler (1) fight for the ball during the first half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first half had plenty of ups and downs, but it was an overall negative showing from the Tar Heels. They ended on a nice scoring streak thanks to Maximo Adams and Jaydon Young from deep, but had far too many struggles throughout the first half to give West Virginia an 11-point lead heading into the locker room.

Terrence Brown had flashes of greatness on offense in the first twenty minutes, but once the Mountaineers began to pressure him in the paint, they were able to force 4 turnovers from Brown and turn them into points to make the scoreboard uncomfortable. Overall, UNC turned the ball over 10 times in the first half alone. North Carolina cannot afford to start games with such ugly streaks, and it could have been a lot worse if not for some valuable minutes and shots from Young and Adams.

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Not Terrence Brown's Night

It wasn't the best night for UNC's starting point guard. West Virginia put the pressure on Brown all night, and he was unable to catch any rhythm throughout the game. The pressure got to Brown, as he turned the ball over 8 times on the night, giving West Virginia far more opportunities than they should have received.

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) passes the ball around West Virginia Mountaineers center Mouhamed Sylla (14) during the first half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss of a leading scoring option proved to be detrimental to UNC's chances to win the game, as they struggled in the backcourt all night long. Brown ended the night with

Turnovers Killed the Tar Heels

UNC turned the ball over 19 times total against West Virginia, an ugly display of ball security that, up until then, had been a strength for this team. West Virginia was able to get 26 points off the Tar Heels' turnovers, proving it ended up being a major contributor to the loss for North Carolina. West Virginia's defense was fantastic against UNC, but the Tar Heels also had many turnovers that could have been easily avoided.

The Heels can't dwell on the loss for long, as they'll host Arkansas on Tuesday in a game that will be just as tough, if not tougher, than what they experienced against West Virginia in Charlotte.