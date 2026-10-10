Biggest Winners and Losers From Monumental UNC Win Over Pittsburgh
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels snapped their two-game losing streak with a 21-17 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday.
Pittsburgh was clearly hampered without quarterback Mason Heintschel, who is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 5 against Virginia Tech. Still, here are the winners and losers from the Tar Heels' monumental victory in Week 6.
Winners
Bill Belichick
It wasn't the cleanest or most inspiring performance, but a win is a win, and that's all that matters for head coach Bill Belichick. The Tar Heels need major improvements in several areas, but defeating the No. 25-ranked team in the country is an impressive result.
Jordan Shipp
Shipp is becoming the clear top pass-catching option. In the first three weeks of the season, tight end Jelani Thurman was viewed as the most consistent target for Billy Edwards Jr. On Saturday, Shipp led the offense with six receptions for 93 yards.
Greg Smith
Smith has been a ball hawk this season, recording multiple turnovers through the first four games. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive back recorded his third interception of his sophomore campaign on a crucial fourth-down play.
Tre Miller
Two plays later, Holden Geriner forced a pass into double coverage, and the junior defensive back seized the opportunity and recorded his first interception of the season.
Shamar Easter
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end recorded his first touchdown of the season last week against Notre Dame. On Saturday, Easter's 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown propelled North Carolina into the lead early in the fourth quarter. It instantly followed the Panthers' scoring drive, stealing the momentum.
Losers
The Backfield
For the second consecutive week, the Tar Heels' rushing attack was marginalized and a non-factor. In both instances, North Carolina couldn’t establish the run game for different reasons. Against Notre Dame, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino had no choice but to lean on the passing game, facing a 14-point deficit early in the first half. On Saturday, the Tar Heels didn't have the ball enough to find a rhythm, specifically in the first half.
Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill combined for 36 yards on 19 carries.
Run Defense
It's becoming a common theme for North Carolina's defense to allow more than 100 yards on the ground. Pittsburgh totaled 150 yards on 41 carries. The team will have to overcome this weakness throughout the season if it is going to consistently succeed.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.