Biggest Winners and Losers From Monumental UNC Win Over Pittsburgh

The North Carolina Tar Heels snapped their two-game losing streak with a 21-17 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday.

Pittsburgh was clearly hampered without quarterback Mason Heintschel , who is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 5 against Virginia Tech. Still, here are the winners and losers from the Tar Heels' monumental victory in Week 6.

Winners

Bill Belichick

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick makes notes on a tablet device against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't the cleanest or most inspiring performance, but a win is a win, and that's all that matters for head coach Bill Belichick. The Tar Heels need major improvements in several areas, but defeating the No. 25-ranked team in the country is an impressive result.

Jordan Shipp

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) carries the ball in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shipp is becoming the clear top pass-catching option. In the first three weeks of the season, tight end Jelani Thurman was viewed as the most consistent target for Billy Edwards Jr. On Saturday, Shipp led the offense with six receptions for 93 yards.

Greg Smith

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) and defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) celebrate stopping a drive by the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith has been a ball hawk this season, recording multiple turnovers through the first four games. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive back recorded his third interception of his sophomore campaign on a crucial fourth-down play.

Tre Miller

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (6) tries to intercept the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two plays later, Holden Geriner forced a pass into double coverage, and the junior defensive back seized the opportunity and recorded his first interception of the season.

Shamar Easter

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Shamar Easter (84) scores a touchdown as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Keon Keeley (11) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end recorded his first touchdown of the season last week against Notre Dame. On Saturday, Easter's 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown propelled North Carolina into the lead early in the fourth quarter. It instantly followed the Panthers' scoring drive, stealing the momentum.

Losers

The Backfield

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second consecutive week, the Tar Heels' rushing attack was marginalized and a non-factor. In both instances, North Carolina couldn’t establish the run game for different reasons. Against Notre Dame, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino had no choice but to lean on the passing game, facing a 14-point deficit early in the first half. On Saturday, the Tar Heels didn't have the ball enough to find a rhythm, specifically in the first half.

Benjamin Hall , Demon June, and Jaylen McGill combined for 36 yards on 19 carries.

Run Defense

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back La'vell Wright (11) carries the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (6) and defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's becoming a common theme for North Carolina's defense to allow more than 100 yards on the ground. Pittsburgh totaled 150 yards on 41 carries. The team will have to overcome this weakness throughout the season if it is going to consistently succeed.