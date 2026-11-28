The North Carolina Tar Heels are heading to the postseason, clinching bowl eligibility for the first time under head coach Bill Belichick and snapping a five-game losing streak to arch-nemesis, the NC State Wolfpack, 35-6.

It is these types of wins that generate buzz within a program, and Belichick's team has officially improved from last season with a thrashing of the Wolfpack on their home turf for Senior Day. Let's dive into the biggest takeaways from Saturday's defining win for the Tar Heels.

A Complete Performance

Nov 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (0) with the ball as NC State Wolfpack cornerback Brian Nelson II (7) amd linebacker Ziggy Moore (33) defend in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was by far the Tar Heels' best and most complete performance under Belichick, and what a way to do it. It felt like from the jump that North Carolina was in control in all phases, with a dominant defensive display and a complete game from the offense and Burgess.

This is the type of win that energizes a fan base and a program. The Tar Heels are heading to a bowl game for the first time under Belichick, and there is a lot to look forward to.

Tar Heel Seniors Honored, With an Interesting Twist

Nov 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels honored their seniors and players who are expected to graduate this winter or spring before Saturday's game. Running back Benjamin Hall, "Mr. Carolina," wide receiver Jordan Shipp, safety Coleman Bryson, wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude, linebacker Derek McDonald, and defensive back Kaleb Cost were among the academic seniors and graduates who participated.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Interesting note: Shipp, who is a true junior, is among the players honored pre-game. The deadline to declare for the NFL Draft is January 13, and there is a good chance this could very well be Shipp's final game with the Tar Heels.

Burgess Continues To Shine

Nov 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) with the ball as NC State Wolfpack linebacker Elijah Satchell (58) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can see with your own eyes how much the true freshman quarterback has grown in his 2.5 games of action since his debut against Louisville. Burgess has a beautiful deep ball that pairs perfectly with his incredible athleticism.

Not only that, Burgess showcased good poise under pressure. He could do a better job recognizing his hot reads or finding a quick outlet against the blitz, but he is a freshman after all— one who is incredibly gifted as a passer. Burgess finished the day with his second consecutive game of 350-plus yards, going 22-of-32 for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

Tar Heels 2026 Class Could Be Special

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the fourth quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burgess wasn't the only player from the 2026 recruiting class to make standout plays. Wide receiver Jaden Jefferson took a kickoff back for his second touchdown of the season, with 100-plus-yard returns each; cornerback Jaziel Hart secured his first two career interceptions; and wide receiver CJ Sadler had a 15-yard catch.

The ceiling for this group is sky-high, and I'm stoked to see what they could do together, assuming they don't enter the transfer portal.