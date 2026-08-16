Under-the-Radar Defensive Back Emerging at UNC Training Camp

The North Carolina Tar Heels are less than two weeks away from kicking off their 2026-27 season, which, as everyone knows, is a make-or-break campaign for head coach Bill Belichick.

Training camp battles have been heating up over the last couple of weeks, and the roster is starting to take shape. In fact, some players who haven't been discussed much this offseason are proving to be legitimate candidates to contribute significantly this season. While speaking with the media on Friday, Belichick highlighted cornerback Tre Miller , who is not projected to be a starter.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Tre [Miller's] bigger. He’s put on a lot of good, solid weight. He’s a very competitive, fast, tough kid, but he’s just bigger, and that’s helped him with his tackling, jamming receivers, all those things," Belichick said. "Been very dedicated, not just in this camp, but going back to the offseason program - in the weight room and in nutrition and things like that."

"He’s a much stronger, more physical player with similar, if not better, speed than what he had last year. He’s fast and explosive. He’s improved physically. He’s improved mentally in terms of understanding the defense , and also in terms of anticipating what will happen offensively. We have a better feel for what his strengths are, and we really certainly try to play into those with him.”

Why This Matters

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the Tar Heels will start the 22 best players who will give them the best chance of winning every week, but having depth at all positions is even more important. Football is a physical sport, and injuries are an inevitable part of the equation.

North Carolina added several pieces to the secondary this season via the transfer portal and recruiting class, compiling a considerably deep unit. That said, Jaiden Patterson, Ade Willie, Kenton Dopson III, and Jakob Weatherspoon have garnered the most attention based on experience and potential.

Miller hasn't been discussed much throughout the offseason, but he is showing he can play significant snaps if need be. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback recorded 13 tackles last season, illustrating that he had plenty of room to grow. However, as Belichick noted, the redshirt junior has taken a major leap during training camp.

Again, we tend to focus on the starting lineup and overlook the second- and third-unit players, but depth is how you truly measure a good roster. Having a top-heavy roster is never a bad thing, but again, injuries will occur, and possessing personnel who can step into an elevated role without skipping a beat is monumental. Miller may not be a starter in Week 1 or throughout the season, but he has earned Belichick's trust and could be relied on down the line.