Three Things We Need to See from Carolina this Saturday

The Tar Heels are entering their Week 3 game with momentum from their victory, but they must establish the blueprint they need to find consistency in order to build on last week's win.

Sienna Ayes

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (12) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Tar Heels ride into week 3 with a victory under their belt- but will their play-calling prove too predictable for Richmond to counter, or will they find the sweet spot to throw the Spiders off balance?

Richmond, fresh off a win against Wofford where they allowed just 10 points, produces a fortified defense that looks stronger than the unit that gave up 21 points to Lehigh in week 1. Like Carolina, the Spiders rebounded from an opening loss by cleaning up key flaws. Both teams are now looking to prove that Week 2 wasn’t just a blip of good luck, but the start of a consistent climb to the top.

So what does UNC need to do to make sure Saturday ends in another victory? Three things stand out.

1. An Offense That Doesn't Stall Out

North Carolina offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

The Tar Heels showed flashes of rhythm in their week 2 win, but the play-calling often felt predictable and at times too easy to read. Richmond’s defense has already proven it can adjust and shut down an opponent after halftime. If Carolina comes in relying on the same short-yardage looks or gets too comfortable leaning on the run game, the Spiders will be ready to swoop in for the kill.

To win, UNC needs to diversify its offensive approach and keep the Spiders’ defense guessing the entire game.  That means mixing tempo, finding space for big plays downfield, and forcing Richmond to respect every aspect of skill the Tar Heels have to offer.

2. Defense as a Steel Wall

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Conner Harrell (15) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) for a sack during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

UNC’s defensive unit finally looked cohesive last week, creating spots that set the tone for the offense. But the challenge is now consistency. Richmond’s improvement between weeks 1 and 2 shows they can adjust just as quickly- if the Tar Heels defense lets up even briefly, the Spiders have the ability to capitalize.

Carolina’s defense must bring pressure up front, limit yards after contact, and shut down their opponent to minimize oncoming momentum from the Spiders.

3. Keep the Carolina Spirit Alive

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) and wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) run out before the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest test for UNC will be sustaining energy across all four quarters on Saturday. Too often, the Tar Heels have opened strong only to see that fiery edge fade in the second half.

Against Richmond, allowing even a sliver of a lull could turn the game into a grind where one big play swings the outcome. The Tar Heels cannot afford to let their Week 2 win set them into a state of complacency. If they build a lead early, they must keep their foot on the pedal and prevent the Spiders from gaining on them.

Overall, Saturday is more than just about small improvements- it is about each team showing who can truly lock in and build their blueprint for season success. For Carolina, the formula is clear- a dynamic offense, an unbeatable defense, and four quarters of hard-fought play. Anything less, and their momentum could fall back, leaving them right back in the dust. 

SIENNA AYES

Sienna Ayes is pursuing her passion for journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A curious and talented writer, she combines those qualities with her love for sports, creating a dynamic presence that sets her apart.