Three Things We Need to See from Carolina this Saturday
The Tar Heels ride into week 3 with a victory under their belt- but will their play-calling prove too predictable for Richmond to counter, or will they find the sweet spot to throw the Spiders off balance?
Richmond, fresh off a win against Wofford where they allowed just 10 points, produces a fortified defense that looks stronger than the unit that gave up 21 points to Lehigh in week 1. Like Carolina, the Spiders rebounded from an opening loss by cleaning up key flaws. Both teams are now looking to prove that Week 2 wasn’t just a blip of good luck, but the start of a consistent climb to the top.
So what does UNC need to do to make sure Saturday ends in another victory? Three things stand out.
1. An Offense That Doesn't Stall Out
The Tar Heels showed flashes of rhythm in their week 2 win, but the play-calling often felt predictable and at times too easy to read. Richmond’s defense has already proven it can adjust and shut down an opponent after halftime. If Carolina comes in relying on the same short-yardage looks or gets too comfortable leaning on the run game, the Spiders will be ready to swoop in for the kill.
To win, UNC needs to diversify its offensive approach and keep the Spiders’ defense guessing the entire game. That means mixing tempo, finding space for big plays downfield, and forcing Richmond to respect every aspect of skill the Tar Heels have to offer.
2. Defense as a Steel Wall
UNC’s defensive unit finally looked cohesive last week, creating spots that set the tone for the offense. But the challenge is now consistency. Richmond’s improvement between weeks 1 and 2 shows they can adjust just as quickly- if the Tar Heels defense lets up even briefly, the Spiders have the ability to capitalize.
Carolina’s defense must bring pressure up front, limit yards after contact, and shut down their opponent to minimize oncoming momentum from the Spiders.
3. Keep the Carolina Spirit Alive
Perhaps the biggest test for UNC will be sustaining energy across all four quarters on Saturday. Too often, the Tar Heels have opened strong only to see that fiery edge fade in the second half.
Against Richmond, allowing even a sliver of a lull could turn the game into a grind where one big play swings the outcome. The Tar Heels cannot afford to let their Week 2 win set them into a state of complacency. If they build a lead early, they must keep their foot on the pedal and prevent the Spiders from gaining on them.
Overall, Saturday is more than just about small improvements- it is about each team showing who can truly lock in and build their blueprint for season success. For Carolina, the formula is clear- a dynamic offense, an unbeatable defense, and four quarters of hard-fought play. Anything less, and their momentum could fall back, leaving them right back in the dust.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!