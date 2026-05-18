Newmark Believes UNC Football Moving in Right Direction

Following a tumultuous 2025 season, the North Carolina Tar Heels have had an aggressive offseason to improve several areas of the roster.

Earlier this week, North Carolina's executive associate director, Steve Newmark, shared his hopes for the football program in 2026.

What Newmark Said

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“When you get to see him operate on a day-to-day basis, he is maniacally focused on the details and he also cares very deeply for the kids,” Newmark said. “[Belichick's] trying to figure out how to make them better, how to reach their potential. That’s why he was so successful in the pros. You can actually see, when you watch them operate, you see how that works and how it translated to such success at the professional level.”

Despite what transpired last season, Newmark believes that the pieces are in place to bounce back this upcoming season and flip the narrative.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“There’s no doubt that whenever you have a program turn, leadership change, there is an adjustment period and an adaptation,” Newmark continued.

“I think the general rule is it takes a couple years for schools when they have a leadership change, particularly in the football space because of the number of kids on the team – we’ve got 105 - that they need to come in and put their stamp, make sure they bring in players that are suitable for their system. I think that’s what we’re looking at.”

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference inside the Kenan Football Center on Oct. 28, 2025. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018 was a major step back and embarrassment for a program that invested heavily in Bill Belichick . That being said, Newmark feels that this offseason has been a foundational stretch, with several changes on the coaching staff and roster.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

“I think we’re optimistic where we’re going,” Newmark explained. “I like the way that they’re trying to build it. We understand we’re in a performance-based sport. Coach Belichick would be the first to say that. But we feel like we’re on the right trajectory. We need to continue to show what Coach Belichick continually refers to as continuous improvement.”

Newmark Valuing More Than Wins and Losses

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Obviously, a team's success is measured by how many games it stacked in the win column. Newmark is looking at this from another angle and is more concerned with the product on the field.

“At the end of the day, we want to win,” Newmark said. “That’s why you put these programs out there. That’s the ultimate goal when you’re talking about the on-field performance. Obviously, last year we didn’t get enough wins. We didn’t get as many wins as we’d like. Obviously had a couple fumbles on the goal line that turned a few of those games, but that’s sports, and we need to figure out a way to get on the right end of that.”

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“I don’t think that wins and losses are the sole barometer, particularly in college sports,” Newmark continued. “You want to see improvement, as I mentioned, as we go through the season, and I’m confident we’ll do that. They’re building a program, and I think you have to give coaches time to be able to do that.”