Newmark Believes UNC Football Moving in Right Direction
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Following a tumultuous 2025 season, the North Carolina Tar Heels have had an aggressive offseason to improve several areas of the roster.
Earlier this week, North Carolina's executive associate director, Steve Newmark, shared his hopes for the football program in 2026.
What Newmark Said
- “When you get to see him operate on a day-to-day basis, he is maniacally focused on the details and he also cares very deeply for the kids,” Newmark said. “[Belichick's] trying to figure out how to make them better, how to reach their potential. That’s why he was so successful in the pros. You can actually see, when you watch them operate, you see how that works and how it translated to such success at the professional level.”
Despite what transpired last season, Newmark believes that the pieces are in place to bounce back this upcoming season and flip the narrative.
- “There’s no doubt that whenever you have a program turn, leadership change, there is an adjustment period and an adaptation,” Newmark continued.
- “I think the general rule is it takes a couple years for schools when they have a leadership change, particularly in the football space because of the number of kids on the team – we’ve got 105 - that they need to come in and put their stamp, make sure they bring in players that are suitable for their system. I think that’s what we’re looking at.”
Failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018 was a major step back and embarrassment for a program that invested heavily in Bill Belichick. That being said, Newmark feels that this offseason has been a foundational stretch, with several changes on the coaching staff and roster.
- “I think we’re optimistic where we’re going,” Newmark explained. “I like the way that they’re trying to build it. We understand we’re in a performance-based sport. Coach Belichick would be the first to say that. But we feel like we’re on the right trajectory. We need to continue to show what Coach Belichick continually refers to as continuous improvement.”
Newmark Valuing More Than Wins and Losses
Obviously, a team's success is measured by how many games it stacked in the win column. Newmark is looking at this from another angle and is more concerned with the product on the field.
- “At the end of the day, we want to win,” Newmark said. “That’s why you put these programs out there. That’s the ultimate goal when you’re talking about the on-field performance. Obviously, last year we didn’t get enough wins. We didn’t get as many wins as we’d like. Obviously had a couple fumbles on the goal line that turned a few of those games, but that’s sports, and we need to figure out a way to get on the right end of that.”
- “I don’t think that wins and losses are the sole barometer, particularly in college sports,” Newmark continued. “You want to see improvement, as I mentioned, as we go through the season, and I’m confident we’ll do that. They’re building a program, and I think you have to give coaches time to be able to do that.”
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.