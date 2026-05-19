UNC Offseason Move Deemed Not Enough To Save Belichick
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It's been only one year into the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill, and there are already concerns about the 74-year-old's tenure with the North Carolina Tar Heels, and rightfully so.
This offseason has been filled with changes on the coaching staff and personnel in hopes of turning the ship around in 2026. However, according to CBS Sports' Austin Nivison, this one move that Belichick has orchestrated this offseason has been overstated.
What Nivison Said
Nivison prefaced this by giving the overreaction statement, "Bobby Petrino will bail Belichick out."
- "Coming off a disastrous first season in the college ranks, Belichick needs a big bounce-back in 2026," Nivison stated. "The good news for Belichick is that the offense can't possibly get much worse. Last fall, North Carolina averaged 19.2 points per game, which ranked 120th nationally."
- "That's why Belichick brought in [Bobby] Petrino to run that side of the ball, and he was the architect of some good offenses at Arkansas. Petrino will have to get more out of quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., whose 2025 season at Wisconsin was derailed by injury."
Why This Is True
Quite frankly, Belichick's hiring of Petrino as offensive coordinator has felt like an underwhelming move from the start. Could the 64-year-old offensive play-caller prove me wrong? Sure. But if Belichick is expecting Petrino to elevate the Tar Heels' offense into an elite unit, he is sadly mistaken.
As Nivison mentioned, North Carolina's offense cannot get much worse; it was dreadful under former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. The bar is extremely low, but that does not mean Petrino will leap it comfortably.
This hire is another point in the "anti-Belichick argument", as he continues to prove to be stuck in his ways, which will ultimately prevent this program from reaching its potential. The Tar Heels have assembled an intriguing roster, but the offensive coordinator hire, paired with the quarterback situation, may prove too much to overcome.
Incoming freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is the key to the equation. If he can establish himself as the clear QB1 heading into the season opener against TCU, I will feel much better about this entire situation. However, given Belichick's track record of giving the nod to veteran players, despite an inevitable, underwhelming conclusion, there is little reason to hope that Petrino will prove to be the right answer at offensive coordinator.
Until further notice, I am not buying that Petrino and this coaching staff are good enough to lead North Carolina back to relevance in 2026.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.