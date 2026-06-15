UNC’s Billy Edwards Facing Pivotal 2026 Season

UNC quarterback Billy Edwards is facing a pivotal 2026 season with the Tar Heels, one that could shape his entire collegiate career.

Edwards is transferring from Wisconsin, where he played in just one game before suffering a season-ending injury. Previously, Edwards had spent three seasons at Maryland and was their starter in 2024 — his only collegiate season as a starter to date. That year, he threw for 2,881 yards with 15 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a calla at the line during the first quarter of their game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

He now joins Bill Belichick’s program at North Carolina for his final college season, where he figures to be the starting quarterback barring any unforeseen circumstances. Edwards has one chance to prove himself, and he’ll be doing it under one of the most historic head coaches in football history as his leader. He’ll be looking to help revitalize the team after what was a miserable 2025 season in which the Tar Heels went just 4-8 and were one of the worst teams in the ACC.

Tar Heels Struggled Under Center

The Tar Heels’ quarterback situation wasn’t great last season either, as Gio Lopez — who is now at Wake Forest — struggled mightily in Belichick’s offense. Now in 2026, the hope is that with a new offense led by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, the Tar Heels can put some points on the board and have a much smoother offensive flow.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino talks to Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz prior to a game against the at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels haven’t experienced a winning season since 2023, and last season was their worst output since the 2018 season, when they managed just a 2-9 record. 2025 presented a lot of distractions from the outside, and poor play on the field, but the hope remains that Belichick’s second season at the helm will go much better than the first, especially with a revamped roster and a proven veteran quarterback leading the offense this time around.

CBS’ David Cobb ranks Edwards on the lower end of the spectrum at the quarterback position, putting him in the “Out of the Infirmary” category of college QBs, meaning that Edwards will be a player to watch after having his 2025 season wrecked by injury.

Cobb’s Thoughts on Edwards

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the football off to running back Dilin Jones (7) during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“Coming off a season-ending knee injury in his season opener with Wisconsin last season, Edwards is getting one last crack at college football with UNC. He threw for 2,881 yards with Maryland in 2024 and will pair with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to revamp an offense that ranked 129th nationally last season,” Cobb said.