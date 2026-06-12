How Billy Edwards’ Play Will Affect UNC’s Ceiling Next Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels have a lot of uncertainty heading into next season, but perhaps none bigger than the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position.

The Tar Heels were very disappointing in Bill Belichick’s first season as head coach of the program. They managed a very poor 4-8 record and were one of the worst teams in the ACC all season long. North Carolina was highly underwhelming on both sides of the ball and failed to meet the lofty expectations that followed a splashy head-coaching hire.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

At the quarterback position, things were very murky for the Tar Heels last season. Starter Gio Lopez — a transfer from South Alabama — struggled mightily to find a groove last season, throwing for just 1,747 yards with 10 passing touchdowns and five interceptions. His highest number of passing yards in a game last season was just 216 in a 27-10 win over Syracuse on Oct. 31, 2025.

UNC Brings in Edwards

Now, Lopez is gone after transferring to Wake Forest in the offseason. In turn, the Tar Heels brought in Billy Edwards Jr., a transfer from Wisconsin. Edwards hardly got the chance to suit up for Wisconsin after suffering a season-ending injury in the season-opener last year, but prior to his pit stop with the Badgers, Edwards was the starting quarterback at Maryland, where he threw for 2,881 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in the 2024 season.

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) watches pre-game warmups at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Edwards is a major question mark heading into next season, being that he is coming off a major injury. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg says that Edwards has the chance to have a big year under Belichick and Bobby Petrino’s watch.

Rittenberg’s Thoughts

“North Carolina hopes it gets the 2024 version of Billy Edwards Jr., who completed 65% of his passes for 2,881 yards that fall at Maryland, rather than the one limited to 16 pass attempts by injury last fall at Wisconsin. If healthy, Edwards could thrive in coordinator Bobby Petrino's offense. UNC also brought in Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill and signed Travis Burgess, an SC Next 300 recruit. The Heels will need a new quarterback in 2027,” Rittenberg said.

Injured Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is shown during the second quarter of the game against Middle Tennessee Saturday, September 6, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels are hopeful that Edwards can help bring the Tar Heels back to relevance next season. After a highly disappointing 2025 campaign, the Tar Heels are going to need a major improvement next season, or they run the risk of their head coach being chased out of town in a hurry.