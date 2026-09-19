UNC Blows Second-Half Lead, Falls to Clemson: Biggest Takeaways

The North Carolina Tar Heels were on the doorstep of securing a major win in Death Valley against the Clemson Tigers. Instead, they were outscored 22-3 in the second half as the Tar Heels dropped a brutal game to the Tigers, 28-20.

The flaws many worried about for North Carolina showed up in the second half with a brutal passing game and a defense that simply ran out of energy against an up-tempo Clemson offense. The Tar Heels will return to Kenan Stadium next week to host Notre Dame, but for now, let's get into some of the biggest takeaways from UNC football's tough defeat to Clemson.

A Mystifying Offensive Display

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina had a productive day on offense, specifically on the ground, with 214 rushing yards and 349 total yards. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino leaned into his rushing attack today, but he didn't do so late in the game when the Tar Heels had a chance to make big plays at multiple points. Some of it came from missed blocking assignments or a lack of sustained blocks, but it was still a series of missed opportunities.

In the passing game, top tight end Jelani Thurman was held to only three catches for 18 yards. Quarterback Billy Edwards struggled for much of the game, becoming a liability by going 13 of 30 for 135 yards, a touchdown, and the game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter, down eight points. Overall, the passing game was anemic, and Petrino's push to establish a balanced attack led to some questionable decisions, including the play-action on fourth-and-two late in the game.

Defense Misses Melkart Abou Jaoude

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' star pass rusher was out on Saturday with a hand injury that has affected his availability since suffering the injury against TCU. His presence on the edge was missed in the fourth quarter when Clemson finally established their run game, allowing freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds to dominate the mesh point late and sophomore running back Gideon Davidson to tally 105 yards and the go-ahead touchdown.

Defensive tackle Xavier Lewis was terrific again, adding another two sacks for his sixth in three games. The secondary was rock solid for much of the game, until it wasn't, especially when the Tigers began playing at tempo, with safeties Greg Smith and Coleman Bryson having productive days.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) celebrates after an interception against Clemson Tigers iduring the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the tempo left the defense tired and unable to keep up with TJ Moore, Bryant Wesco, Tyler Brown, and Davidson, making it a day to forget for Bill Belichick's defense.

Changes Must Come Sooner Rather Than Later

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt (13) sacks University of North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm not calling for any coach to be fired right now. However, Petrino's play-calling and sequencing were suspect at best in the second half, leading to some questionable decisions in certain situations and momentum opportunities—the Tar Heels could've had a 300-yard rushing day and a two-score win if Petrino had abandoned the passing game.

There is also the issue of Edwards, whose performance will drive his critics into a frenzy. It is clear that, under the pressure he faced in the fourth quarter, he isn't ready for those moments and never will, showcasing erotic play, inconsistency, and recklessness. It may be close to time to make Miles O'Neill the starter if Edwards doesn't rebound against the Fighting Irish.