Why This NBA Team Makes Sense for UNC's Caleb Wilson

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson is one of the top players available in this year’s NBA Draft, and many teams could be a fit for his services next season.

Wilson, as a freshman, was one of the best players in all of college basketball. He averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and shot 58 percent from the floor. On the defensive end, he was just as effective, averaging over a block and a steal per game.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

UNC Faltered Without Wilson

Despite his season ending before the NCAA Tournament due to a wrist/finger injury, he showed more than enough to prove he belongs among the top talents in the country. North Carolina would go on to lose in the first round of the tournament without Wilson, blowing what was once a 19-point lead before eventually losing in overtime to VCU.

His ability to affect the game on both ends of the floor as a prolific scorer and lockdown defender on the perimeter and at the rim has helped push his draft stock as one of the top players in this year’s class. With room to continue growing in other facets at such a young age, whichever team gets Wilson will have one of the best developmental prospects in the league.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Many mock drafts project Wilson to be a top-five pick this summer. A lot of those teams picking in that range would benefit tremendously from what he has to offer. Recently, Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor made it clear that he believes the Chicago Bulls are the best fit for Wilson in this year’s draft.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

O’Connor’s Evaluation

“Chicago traded away its veteran core at the February deadline, committing to a youth movement — and a hard, overdue tank that led to a winless February. But it all felt sort of directionless with seven point guards on the roster, and only two players — Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis — being obvious long-term keepers. Now, though, Wilson gives this franchise more direction,” O’Connor said.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Wilson is the most gifted athlete in the draft class. He's 6-9 with springs for legs. When he's flying above the rim, finishing through contact, and chasing down every shot in his area code, he looks like a future franchise cornerstone. That’s exactly what the Bulls need in the frontcourt. But Wilson isn’t a sure thing. He made too many aloof rotations as an off-ball defender at North Carolina, and the speed of NBA offenses will test him even more,” he added.