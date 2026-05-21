UNC’s Wilson Has High Hopes for Immediate Future

Former North Carolina star forward Caleb Wilson is one of the top talents in this year’s NBA Draft class, and he has some lofty expectations for himself in the near future.

Averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game, Wilson was easily UNC’s best player last season, and one of the top overall talents in the country despite being merely a freshman. His efforts were rewarded with an All-American selection, and he’ll see his jersey hanging in the Dean E. Smith Center rafters.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The world didn’t get a chance to see Wilson play in the NCAA Tournament thanks to a season-ending wrist/finger injury he suffered in early February, but by then it had already become very clear that Wilson was one of the best players in the 2026 NBA Draft class.

Wilson’s Skillset

His prolific scoring prowess mixed with his ability to be the best defender on not only the perimeter, but also at the rim makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s class. His athleticism stands out from amongst his peers, and he still has room to grow in other areas to get even better.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the bench react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After an impressive college career, Wilson is looking to further his legacy even more in the NBA. In a recent interview at the NBA Draft Combine, Wilson shared where he believes he will be in the next four years.

Wilson’s Thoughts

“I feel like everything will be fine-tuned,” Wilson said. “I'll be stronger, I'll be more athletic, and most importantly, I'll be mentally sharper. I’ll understand the game more, I always know I’m going to play hard, that’s never something that I feel like is going to wither, or change."

"All I can say is, my skillset will be more refined, I’ll be able to shoot the ball better, be able to handle pick-and-rolls better, and be able to defend better. Honestly, I’m really impressed with myself with how far I’ve come, the work I’ve put in has kind of reflected it, I’m really excited to see how far I can go.”

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson will look to live up to his expectations at the next level once he is chosen by an NBA team this summer. As one of the best athletes in the draft class, Wilson has the chance to be one of the very best young players in the league in a hurry if he plays as advertised.