The former eight-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is returning for a third season in Chapel Hill.

Bill Belichick to Return to Chapel Hill

Just hours after North Carolina's rivalry win over NC State, news broke about the future plans surrounding the legendary head coach. According to Greg Barnes of Inside Carolina, Bill Belichick is expected to return to North Carolina for the 2027 season.

A week ago, Belichick's future with the program seemed in question. After a 4-2 start for the Tar Heels, North Carolina lost four straight conference games, including an ugly loss to Virginia a week ago. This led the Tar Heels into a crucial game against NC State, where they battled for their sixth win and the eligibility to play in the postseason.

Nov 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels responded with their best performance of the year as they improved to 6-6 behind a 35-6 win over the Wolfpack. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for North Carolina against their in-state rivals, and UNC will now be eligible for bowl season.

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Why Year Three Could Be Different

Belichick agreed that the performance against NC State was one of the best he's seen all season from his Tar Heels. "So we still got a long way to go with a lot of work to do, but we're grinding away, and I thought today was one of our best efforts of the year," Belichick said following the win.

Belichick's first season in charge ended with a 4-8 record and plenty of criticism from outside the program. After an ugly debut year with the Tar Heels, Belichick and North Carolina surprised many by putting together a strong start to the 2026 season.

Nov 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field with players including defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) after an altercation in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though North Carolina fell apart towards the back end of the year with four straight losses, the Tar Heels may end the season on a high note. There's optimism under center now, as freshman Travis Burgess has looked like the future for the program in his last two starts, and North Carolina could be in a good position to take another step forward next season.

There's still certainly work to do for this team moving forward, but I feel confident that North Carolina is headed in a positive direction, and Belichick's improvement seems like a positive indication that his third season in Chapel Hill could end up being his best. First, the Tar Heels will play in their final game of the season, in a bowl appearance, to hopefully end the year off on a high note.

