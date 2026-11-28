Biggest Winners from UNC's Impressive Win Over NC State
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UNC finally snapped their five-game losing streak against the Wolfpack and are going bowling with an even 6-6 record.
It was an impressive game for the Tar Heels, as they took down NC State 35-6, with these Heels as the biggest winners on the afternoon.
Travis Burgess
It's been fun to watch the young quarterback develop throughout the limited time we've seen him this season, and his performance against the Wolfpack should give Tar Heels fans a ton of excitement moving forward. His deep ball is his best asset in the passing game, and we saw it in full effect early on with two deep touchdowns to kick things off.
He did make a crucial mistake at the end of the first half, where he attempted to extend a play instead of throwing the ball away, resulting in a sack and a fumble, taking a potential three points off the board for UNC. The mistake also allowed NC State to march down the field and steal a field goal before the half.
Burgess ended the day with 373 yards on 22-of-32 passing with 3 touchdowns. He seemed even sharper and more decisive throughout the game, and even better than what we saw last week against Virginia. Looking forward to next season, the Tar Heels could be in a fantastic position if Burgess returns for his sophomore year.
Jordan Shipp and Trech Kekahuna
Jordan Shipp was once again arguably the most reliable target for Burgess, as he eclipsed 100 yards for the second straight week with Burgess as the starting quarterback. Shipp kicked off the scoring in the win with a fantastic 59-yard touchdown on a beautiful deep ball by Burgess. Shipp tallied up 158 yards on 8 catches and two scores.
Kekahuna was also a dependable target for Burgess throughout the game and helped lead UNC snap their 5-game losing streak against NC State. Kekahuna helped UNC take a 14-point lead early on with a 35-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter.
UNC's Rushing Defense
The Tar Heels were excellent against the run Saturday, holding the Wolfpack to only 68 yards on the day. At the end of the first half, NC State had rushed for -3 yards total, which was a major contribution to the lead they earned.
Now North Carolina will turn their attention to one final postseason game, where they can end this roller coaster of a season on a good note.
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.