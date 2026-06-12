How UNC's Caleb Wilson Will Fit With Chicago Bulls

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson is all but a lock to land with the Chicago Bulls, and his fit makes sense for the rebuilding team.

Wilson is one of the top selections available in this year’s draft class after a stellar freshman season at UNC. He averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while also averaging over a block and a steal on the defensive side of the floor. The 6-foot-10 forward earned All-American recognition along with All-ACC honors, and soon his jersey will hang from the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center after a memorable one-and-done season at North Carolina.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

His ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor is what has made his draft stock so tremendous. Wilson’s upside has also garnered a lot of attention, as he still has room to grow in other areas of his game that don’t rely on his freakish athleticism.

Most mock draft boards believe that Wilson is going to be selected with the fourth overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in this year’s NBA Draft. HoopsHype’s Cyro Asseo’s latest mock draft also has Wilson headed to the Windy City.

Asseo’s Thoughts

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Wilson is the modern four archetype: pass, dribble, shoot, more than a lob threat. He has the size and skill to guard every position and slide to the three or small-ball five when needed. At the combine, he measured 6-9.25 with a 7-foot wingspan and a 39.5-inch max vertical," Asseo said.

"The thumb's healed and the shooting range was real in drills. Chicago's new VP Bryson Graham should take the best player available, even with Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue already on the roster in similar positions."

Sep 30, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans general manager Bryson Graham takes part in Pelicans Media Day at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Why Wilson to Bulls Makes Sense

Wilson could make sense for the rebuilding Bulls. He would immediately give the team a new defensive identity at one of the more important defensive positions, and his versatility on both ends of the floor would allow him to play off of Chicago’s stars, such as Josh Giddey, without forcing him to shoulder too much of the offensive load early on in his career.

As a team, the Bulls haven’t experienced much success in recent years, making the playoffs only once in the 2020s, in the 2021-22 season. Drafting a player of Wilson’s caliber will immediately raise their ceiling for the future, while also giving them a franchise cornerstone that fits their current timeline for competing.