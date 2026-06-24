Caleb Wilson Shares List of Greatest Tar Heels
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North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson recently shared who he believes are the greatest Tar Heels of all time, and his answers shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Wilson’s Mount Rushmore
In a recent interview with The Score’s Brad Parker, Wilson was asked who is on his Mount Rushmore of UNC basketball players. His selections were: himself, Michael Jordan, Tyler Hansbrough, and Vince Carter.
It’s hard to argue against Wilson putting himself on the list. As a freshman at North Carolina last season, he led the team in essentially every major statistical category, was named an All-American, and made All-ACC for his efforts. As such, his No. 8 jersey that he donned last season will soon hang in the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center. Despite a short career, Wilson is solidified as one of the best individual players in program history.
How Wilson Compares to Rest of List
In a way, his freshman campaign was similar to that of Hansbrough, who also made the list.
Hansbrough averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a freshman and was named an All-American as well. Until Wilson’s historic freshman season, Hansbrough was widely considered the best freshman in UNC history. He would go on to average 20.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game over his four-year career at North Carolina and helped the Tar Heels win the National Championship in 2009.
Thanks to a season-ending injury that kept Wilson out from February to the end of the season, Wilson doesn’t have the NCAA Tournament success of Hansbrough or Michael Jordan, who won the 1982 national title as a freshman himself. But his individual success lines up fairly well against both players.
Jordan averaged 17.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in three seasons with the Tar Heels, including two All-American selections and one National Player of the Year award. Of course, it’s no secret as to how good Jordan ended up being in the NBA.
Like Carter, Wilson became one of the most exciting athletes in UNC history. Carter averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game over three seasons with the Tar Heels from 1995-1998, and was named an All-American in 1997-1998 after averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Wilson will look to soon put himself on an NBA Mount Rushmore once he begins his rookie season later this fall. After a remarkable freshman season at UNC, Wilson will look to maintain the legacy he has created at the next level.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.