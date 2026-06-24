Caleb Wilson Shares List of Greatest Tar Heels

North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson recently shared who he believes are the greatest Tar Heels of all time, and his answers shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Wilson’s Mount Rushmore

In a recent interview with The Score’s Brad Parker , Wilson was asked who is on his Mount Rushmore of UNC basketball players. His selections were: himself, Michael Jordan, Tyler Hansbrough, and Vince Carter.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the bench react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It’s hard to argue against Wilson putting himself on the list. As a freshman at North Carolina last season, he led the team in essentially every major statistical category, was named an All-American, and made All-ACC for his efforts. As such, his No. 8 jersey that he donned last season will soon hang in the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center. Despite a short career, Wilson is solidified as one of the best individual players in program history.

Unknown date; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tarheels guard Vince Carter (15) during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at LJVM Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

How Wilson Compares to Rest of List

In a way, his freshman campaign was similar to that of Hansbrough, who also made the list.

Hansbrough averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a freshman and was named an All-American as well. Until Wilson’s historic freshman season, Hansbrough was widely considered the best freshman in UNC history. He would go on to average 20.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game over his four-year career at North Carolina and helped the Tar Heels win the National Championship in 2009.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Thanks to a season-ending injury that kept Wilson out from February to the end of the season, Wilson doesn’t have the NCAA Tournament success of Hansbrough or Michael Jordan, who won the 1982 national title as a freshman himself. But his individual success lines up fairly well against both players.

Jordan averaged 17.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in three seasons with the Tar Heels, including two All-American selections and one National Player of the Year award. Of course, it’s no secret as to how good Jordan ended up being in the NBA.

Apr 6, 2009; Detroit, MI, USA; Members of the North Carolina Tar Heels including forward Tyler Hansbrough (center) high five fans as they leave the court after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 89-72 in the championship game of the Final Four in the 2009 NCAA mens basketball tournament at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Like Carter, Wilson became one of the most exciting athletes in UNC history. Carter averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game over three seasons with the Tar Heels from 1995-1998, and was named an All-American in 1997-1998 after averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Wilson will look to soon put himself on an NBA Mount Rushmore once he begins his rookie season later this fall. After a remarkable freshman season at UNC, Wilson will look to maintain the legacy he has created at the next level.