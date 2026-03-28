UNC Coaching Carousel Series: All-Time Great Included in Equation

Earlier this week, the North Carolina Tar Heels fired former head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons in Chapel Hill, which was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel said . "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Prior to the Tar Heels firing the 55-year-old head coach, a high-level athletic director in the NCAA told UNC Tar Heels on SI exclusively that North Carolina should go after a prominent candidate with extensive success and experience.

What We Heard

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“North Carolina is one of those schools where it doesn't matter who the coach is; failure is absolutely unacceptable," the athletic director explained. "I would immediately start chasing Brad Stevens and make him get a restraining order to get me to leave him alone before I started looking at who is the next best available college coach in America."

“North Carolina has every resource and no excuses for failure," he went on to add. "If you’re a winner, you can be a Tar Heel. But it’s unacceptable to be a Tar Heel and not a winner.”

Feb 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brad Stevens the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics congratulates guard Jaylen Brown (7) for receiving the NBA player of the month award for his performance in the month of January before their game against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

While Stevens removed his name shortly after this surfaced, the suggestion by the anonymous athletic director highlights the level of head coach the Tar Heels should pursue , which brings us to the fifth option on this list.

North Carolina Targets Tom Izzo

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) exchanges words with head coach Tom Izzo during a time out in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The 71-year-old head coach has been one of the best in the last quarter-century, leading the Spartans to 28 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, dating back to 1998. During that span, Michigan State has reached the Sweet 16 17 times, including this year, and eight Final Fours. Izzo has been to two National Championship Games, winning in 2000 and finishing as the runner-up against Roy Williams and North Carolina.

While Michigan State is a formidable program, it does not possess the same level of pull as North Carolina and other blue-blood programs. The Spartans' success in the NCAA Tournament in recent years speaks to the level of development he has established. With NIL, development has taken a hit, as player movement is overwhelming the sport.

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo laughs at a question during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans plays the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the data indicates, Izzo has not won a national title in 26 years, and the Spartans were knocked out in the Sweet 16 once again this year. North Carolina would provide resources that Michigan State simply cannot afford. The Tar Heels have already landed guard Dyland Mingo and forward Maximo Adams in the recruitment pool, but developing multi-year starters has been lacking in Chapel Hill during Davis' tenure.