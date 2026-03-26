UNC's Hubert Davis Did Not Scare Opposing ACC Teams

The North Carolina Tar Heels, after days of speculation and uncertainty, fired Hubert Davis after five seasons, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel said . "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Davis' dismissal was inevitable, as the writing was on the wall ever since North Carolina blew a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams en route to an 82-78 loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday, college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reacted to North Carolina's firing of the 55-year-old coach, including potential candidates who could be under consideration. Additionally, he revealed what an ACC coach said about Davis, which proved that the Tar Heels' brass made the right decision.

What Goodman Said

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I had really hoped he was the coach forever," the anonymous coach said. "No one in the ACC was scared of him. I'm worried that they hire someone really good now because if you get a big-time guy at UNC, they could be right there with Duke again."

North Carolina's Decision is Justified

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The only wrong decision in his specific situation would be running it back for another season with Davis, who has failed to make the tournament or advance past the first weekend in three of his five years in Chapel Hill. It was a time for a change, as the Tar Heels were falling behind the other Blue-Blood programs in college basketball.

Regardless of which ACC coach said these comments, there is a solid chance that multiple coaches in the conference shared the same sentiment. With the talent and resources at its disposal, North Carolina should instill fear in every team in the conference, except Duke, which has established itself as the class of the ACC.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Finishing fourth in the regular season standings and losing in the first round of the conference tournament are also inexcusable developments from North Carolina's perspective.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If the Tar Heels bring in a formidable head coach who can elevate the talent on the roster, which should be robust next season, they could be a Final Four contender moving forward.