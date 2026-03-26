UNC's Hubert Davis Did Not Scare Opposing ACC Teams
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The North Carolina Tar Heels, after days of speculation and uncertainty, fired Hubert Davis after five seasons, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
- "North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel said. "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."
Davis' dismissal was inevitable, as the writing was on the wall ever since North Carolina blew a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams en route to an 82-78 loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
On Wednesday, college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reacted to North Carolina's firing of the 55-year-old coach, including potential candidates who could be under consideration. Additionally, he revealed what an ACC coach said about Davis, which proved that the Tar Heels' brass made the right decision.
What Goodman Said
- "I had really hoped he was the coach forever," the anonymous coach said. "No one in the ACC was scared of him. I'm worried that they hire someone really good now because if you get a big-time guy at UNC, they could be right there with Duke again."
North Carolina's Decision is Justified
The only wrong decision in his specific situation would be running it back for another season with Davis, who has failed to make the tournament or advance past the first weekend in three of his five years in Chapel Hill. It was a time for a change, as the Tar Heels were falling behind the other Blue-Blood programs in college basketball.
Regardless of which ACC coach said these comments, there is a solid chance that multiple coaches in the conference shared the same sentiment. With the talent and resources at its disposal, North Carolina should instill fear in every team in the conference, except Duke, which has established itself as the class of the ACC.
Finishing fourth in the regular season standings and losing in the first round of the conference tournament are also inexcusable developments from North Carolina's perspective.
If the Tar Heels bring in a formidable head coach who can elevate the talent on the roster, which should be robust next season, they could be a Final Four contender moving forward.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.