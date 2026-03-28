UNC Coaching Carousel Series: Current NBA Head Coach Joins List

The North Carolina Tar Heels are officially in the head coaching market after firing Hubert Davis on Tuesday night, which was initially reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel reported . "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Earlier that day, with the assumption that Davis would be fired at a moment's notice, a marquee athletic director told UNC Tar Heels on SI exclusively that North Carolina should pursue a well-known commodity to take over in Chapel Hill.

What Was Told

Feb 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brad Stevens the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics congratulates guard Jaylen Brown (7) for receiving the NBA player of the month award for his performance in the month of January before their game against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

“North Carolina is one of those schools where it doesn't matter who the coach is; failure is absolutely unacceptable," the athletic director said. "I would immediately start chasing Brad Stevens and make him get a restraining order to get me to leave him alone before I started looking at who is the next best available college coach in America."

“North Carolina has every resource and no excuses for failure," he added. "If you’re a winner, you can be a Tar Heel. But it’s unacceptable to be a Tar Heel and not a winner.”

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

However, Stevens is no longer a candidate, as he removed his name from consideration and is focused on his tasks with the Boston Celtics. Nevertheless, the anonymous athletic director's comments highlight the magnitude of the Tar Heels' next hire. With that being said, this next name is an intriguing option for North Carolina.

Billy Donovan Emerging As Legitimate Candidate

Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks with forward Jalen Smith (25) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Donovan is currently the head coach of the Chicago Bulls and has not coached at the college level since 2015, when he coached the Florida Gators. Since then, the 60-year-old coach has been with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the aforementioned Bulls.

Before Dan Hurley, Donovan was the last coach to lead a collegiate basketball program to back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007. Chicago is a tanking franchise with no direction, which should be a driving force for Donovan to consider other options on the market.

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan watches game action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

North Carolina makes a ton of sense. The veteran head coach now has extensive experience dealing with professional athletes and player movement, which is evident in the college game because of NIL. If Davis was able to land top-end recruits and transfers, adding Donovan to the North Carolina logo should increase the chances for the Tar Heels to acquire players to join the program.