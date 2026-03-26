UNC Coaching Carousel Series: History Repeating With Big 12 Coach

After blowing a 19-point lead in the second half and losing to the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coaching situation has been in flux.

Following several days of speculation, North Carolina finally moved on from former head coach Hubert Davis on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel said . "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

This breaking news followed what transpired earlier Tuesday when one of the leading athletic directors told UNC Tar Heels on SI exclusively that North Carolina should pursue a former high-end coach.

What the Anonymous Athletic Director Said

Feb 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brad Stevens the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics congratulates guard Jaylen Brown (7) for receiving the NBA player of the month award for his performance in the month of January before their game against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

“North Carolina is one of those schools where it doesn't matter who the coach is; failure is absolutely unacceptable," the Athletic Director said. "I would immediately start chasing Brad Stevens and make him get a restraining order to get me to leave him alone before I started looking at who is the next best available college coach in America."

“North Carolina has every resource and no excuses for failure," he went on to add. "If you’re a winner, you can be a Tar Heel. But it’s unacceptable to be a Tar Heel and not a winner.”

The Tar Heels Should Go Big Fish Hunting

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stevens removed his name from consideration for North Carolina's head coach vacancy, but the mindset of pursuing an established, proven winning head coach should remain. Going after Bill Self is something that the Tar Heels' brass should consider.

The 63-year-old head coach is coming off a third consecutive season of failing to advance past the first weekend in the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, recent health issues have sparked retirement rumors, especially after Self told reporters during his postgame press conference that he will evaluate everything this offseason.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks on in the first half against the California Baptist Lancers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Kansas has been one of the most successful Blue Bloods in recent memory, including winning the 2022 National Championship over North Carolina. Self has won two national titles and 16 Big 12 regular-season titles, including 13 straight from 2004 to 2017.

There is no comparison between the ACC and Big 12, especially in recent years, and it would be an easier task for Self to win the conference in Chapel Hill. In the event Henri Veesaar declares for the 2026 NBA Draft, Self could potentially bring Flory Bidunga to North Carolina, which is not a bad alternative at all.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self yells out during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, this would be history repeating itself if North Carolina were able to hire Self, as the Tar Heels poached Roy Williams from Kansas in 2003. That led to the Jayhawks signing Self, and the rest is history. Can the Tar Heels add another Kansas head coach to the carousel?