UNC Coaching Carousel Series: History Repeating With Big 12 Coach
In this story:
After blowing a 19-point lead in the second half and losing to the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coaching situation has been in flux.
Following several days of speculation, North Carolina finally moved on from former head coach Hubert Davis on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
- "North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel said. "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."
This breaking news followed what transpired earlier Tuesday when one of the leading athletic directors told UNC Tar Heels on SI exclusively that North Carolina should pursue a former high-end coach.
What the Anonymous Athletic Director Said
- “North Carolina is one of those schools where it doesn't matter who the coach is; failure is absolutely unacceptable," the Athletic Director said. "I would immediately start chasing Brad Stevens and make him get a restraining order to get me to leave him alone before I started looking at who is the next best available college coach in America."
- “North Carolina has every resource and no excuses for failure," he went on to add. "If you’re a winner, you can be a Tar Heel. But it’s unacceptable to be a Tar Heel and not a winner.”
The Tar Heels Should Go Big Fish Hunting
Stevens removed his name from consideration for North Carolina's head coach vacancy, but the mindset of pursuing an established, proven winning head coach should remain. Going after Bill Self is something that the Tar Heels' brass should consider.
The 63-year-old head coach is coming off a third consecutive season of failing to advance past the first weekend in the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, recent health issues have sparked retirement rumors, especially after Self told reporters during his postgame press conference that he will evaluate everything this offseason.
Nevertheless, Kansas has been one of the most successful Blue Bloods in recent memory, including winning the 2022 National Championship over North Carolina. Self has won two national titles and 16 Big 12 regular-season titles, including 13 straight from 2004 to 2017.
There is no comparison between the ACC and Big 12, especially in recent years, and it would be an easier task for Self to win the conference in Chapel Hill. In the event Henri Veesaar declares for the 2026 NBA Draft, Self could potentially bring Flory Bidunga to North Carolina, which is not a bad alternative at all.
Additionally, this would be history repeating itself if North Carolina were able to hire Self, as the Tar Heels poached Roy Williams from Kansas in 2003. That led to the Jayhawks signing Self, and the rest is history. Can the Tar Heels add another Kansas head coach to the carousel?
Make sure to check back at UNC Tar Heels On SI to follow the full UNC coaching carousel series.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.