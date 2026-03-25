North Carolina Must Retain This Player for Next Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels are dealing with a bit of turmoil, with Hubert Davis' job now gone after another first-round exit in the NCAA tournament.

In this hectic time , the importance of stability is magnified, and North Carolina needs to prioritize that heading into next season. With the turnover on the coaching staff and roster, the Tar Heels' brass should exert all efforts towards keeping center Henri Veesaar next season.

North Carolina Could Be Legitimate Contenders

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels are coming off a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA tournament - two years after missing the tournament entirely - which is why the university needs to move off of Davis as soon as possible. If North Carolina retains the 55-year-old head coach, there is little to no reason why anyone should take the Tar Heels seriously next season.

However, when North Carolina brings in a new coach this offseason and Veesaar returns for his second year in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels could enter the contender conversation. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center finished the season averaging 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three-point range.

The Tar Heels' Starting Lineup Would be Elite

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) is helped to his feet by center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

While North Carolina is set to lose Seth Trimble and Caleb Wilson this offseason, it did land guard Dylan Mingo (No. 9 recruit) and forward Maximo Adams (No. 21 recruit) in this year's incoming freshman class.

Assuming the Tar Heels don't lose any other starters from this past season's roster, excluding Wilson and Trimble, they could roll out a starting lineup of Derek Dixon, Mingo, Adams, Jarin Stevenson, and Veesaar.

That is a championship-caliber starting five, especially with high-level coaching, which is not currently on North Carolina's staff.

Why a Return Would Make Sense for Veesaar

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ultimately, North Carolina bringing back the Arizona transfer for another year is partially out of its hands, as Veesaar could declare for the 2026 NBA Draft this offseason. However, the junior center could be better off waiting one more year before entering the draft.

This year's class is robust, and the first 12-15 picks could be all freshman talent, pushing players such as Veesaar further down the board. At the moment, Veesaar is projected to be a late-first-, early-second-round pick. If Veesaar were the last pick of the first round, he would make roughly $3 million during his rookie season.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In comparison, last offseason, North Carolina paid Veesaar $1.5 million in the transfer portal. That payday came after Veesaar's sophomore year in Arizona, in which he averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 58.9 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three-point range. Imagine what Veesaar could earn this offseason from North Carolina.

There is a likelihood that he would earn more than he would as an NBA player next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With another strong campaign next season at the college level, paired with the possibility that next year's draft class will not be as loaded, Veesaar could end up being a borderline lottery pick in 2027.