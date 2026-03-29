UNC Coaching Carousel Series: Obvious Long-Term Option

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the head coaching market after firing Hubert Davis earlier this week, which was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel reported . "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

While the Tar Heels are going to take a big swing at a top-tier head coach , there is an under-the-radar coach the program should consider pursuing.

Iowa's Ben McCollum

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum instructs his team against the Florida Gators in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 44-year-old head coach has had success at every stop, which is even more impressive considering that the up-and-coming coach has not had the resources of top-tier basketball programs.

McCollum began his coaching career at Northwest Missouri State, where he won four Division II national titles, 12 MIAA regular-season titles, and 8 MIAA tournament titles, compiling a 395-91 record.

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum talks with forward Cam Manyawu (3) in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In 2024, McCollum made the jump to Division I, taking over as Drake's head coach. He generated immediate success in his lone season at Drake, leading the Bulldogs to a 31-win campaign while winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season and conference titles. Additionally, Drake reached the second round of last year's NCAA tournament.

Last March, Iowa hired McCollum for the same position, and similarly to Drake, the 17-year head coach produced immediate success. Iowa entered the tournament as a 9-seed, but reached the Elite Eight, taking down the 1-seed Florida Gators in the second round.

Why McCollum Would Be a Great Hire

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum talks to a referee against the Florida Gators in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As evidence shows, McCollum has proven that his system transfers wherever he goes. North Carolina seeks a long-term head coach, and while hiring an established coach nearing the end of his career is the preferred move, McCollum offers the potential for immediate success and long-term sustainability.