UNC Coaching Carousel Series: Obvious Long-Term Option
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the head coaching market after firing Hubert Davis earlier this week, which was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.
- "North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel reported. "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."
While the Tar Heels are going to take a big swing at a top-tier head coach, there is an under-the-radar coach the program should consider pursuing.
Iowa's Ben McCollum
The 44-year-old head coach has had success at every stop, which is even more impressive considering that the up-and-coming coach has not had the resources of top-tier basketball programs.
McCollum began his coaching career at Northwest Missouri State, where he won four Division II national titles, 12 MIAA regular-season titles, and 8 MIAA tournament titles, compiling a 395-91 record.
In 2024, McCollum made the jump to Division I, taking over as Drake's head coach. He generated immediate success in his lone season at Drake, leading the Bulldogs to a 31-win campaign while winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season and conference titles. Additionally, Drake reached the second round of last year's NCAA tournament.
Last March, Iowa hired McCollum for the same position, and similarly to Drake, the 17-year head coach produced immediate success. Iowa entered the tournament as a 9-seed, but reached the Elite Eight, taking down the 1-seed Florida Gators in the second round.
Why McCollum Would Be a Great Hire
As evidence shows, McCollum has proven that his system transfers wherever he goes. North Carolina seeks a long-term head coach, and while hiring an established coach nearing the end of his career is the preferred move, McCollum offers the potential for immediate success and long-term sustainability.
Over the last five years with Davis at the helm, the Tar Heels have either missed the tournament entirely or been eliminated in the first round in three of those seasons. McCollum has proven to excel even when he has not been provided with elite resources. North Carolina can provide financial resources in abundance, and with the incoming talent next season, the Tar Heels could compete for a National Championship with McCollum at the helm.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.