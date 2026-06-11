Scott Forbes Previews North Carolina's College World Series

For the second time in three years, the North Carolina Tar Heels have advanced to the College World Series. That was almost not the case, as the Tar Heels entered the ninth inning against the USC Trojans down 3-2 in Game 3 of the Super Regionals this past weekend.

While speaking with the media on Wednesday, North Carolina's head coach, Scott Forbes, previewed his team's trip to Omaha.

What Forbes Said

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes during the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"We've talked about this whole season," Forbes said. "We've been really good on the road. We've talked about how to be good on the road, and we've approached it like it's a business trip. What I explained to the guys, this is a unique business trip because a lot of times on business trips you may not love exactly where you're going to be, but we're going to love where we are in Omaha, Nebraska, in the [College World Series]."

"We also know what we're going out there for," Forbes continued. "I explained to them, the better you play, the more you win, the longer you get to enjoy where you're going to be. So, we're going out there to try to win a national championship, that's first and foremost."

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes makes a visit to the mound in the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Forbes has excelled at deciding who to start on the mound during the Chapel Hill Regional and Super Regionals. With a day off, the 51-year-old head coach's ability to identify who to start based on matchups and circumstances could be magnified this weekend. Forbes spoke on how his experience will help him navigate his decision-making process.

"I'm thankful that I've been out there and I've had experience with the format," Forbes explained. "That day off is huge, especially for your bullpen. So, you're not thinking about winning a series going into Friday's game. You're literally just thinking about, 'Hey, we're going to beat Ole Miss and nothing else.' Whatever it takes. We're going to use whoever we need to."

Overall Thoughts

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) celebrates with head coach Scott Forbes after his game winning hit against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

North Carolina is built to win in many ways, as Forbes explained during his press conference on Wednesday. The Tar Heels' pitching depth and dependability across the batting lineup are two components that have contributed to their advancing to the College World Series .

It has been well documented that North Carolina's path to this point has not always been steady. The team went through multiple moments of adversity, including this past weekend against USC, dropping Game 1 after leading 5-1 in the sixth inning, and then overcoming a one-run deficit in the ninth inning in Game 3 to clinch this appearance.

That experience will serve the Tar Heels well, and pairing those learning experiences with the talent on this roster makes for a dangerous team in the College World Series.