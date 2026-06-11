UNC College Baseball World Series Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need To Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels will open the College World Series on Friday night against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Since 2020, when Scott Forbes was hired as the head coach, the Tar Heels have reached the NCAA Tournament all six seasons, including two College World Series appearances in two of the last three years. With all of that in mind, here is everything you need to know about what is ahead for North Carolina.

Pitching Rotation

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) pitches the ball to the USC Trojans during the first inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While addressing the media during his press conference on Wednesday, Forbes did not officially announce the pitching rotation, which is most likely because North Carolina will have a day off between games. The 51-year-old head coach did explain that factor will be important for the Tar Heels' relievers.

"I'm thankful that I've been out there and I've had experience with the format," Forbes explained. "That day off is huge, especially for your bullpen. So, you're not thinking about winning a series going into Friday's game. You're literally just thinking about, 'Hey, we're going to beat Ole Miss and nothing else.' Whatever it takes. We're going to use whoever we need to."

Jun 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pares to pitch the ball during the first inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In Game 3 against the USC Trojans in the Super Regionals, Forbes pivoted from Folger Boaz to Caden Glauber, who had started two games the entire season. That turned out to be the correct decision , as the freshman pitched 7.1 innings, allowing six hits and three runs, while striking out 11 batters, which was a season high for the Tar Heels. Forbes spoke on Glauber's performance .

“Just an absolute stud,” Forbes said of Glauber. “The home runs don’t beat you. He gave up those home runs because he was going after them with every single pitch. That’s what makes him so good. I’m just thankful that he’s not graduating high school, and that he’s here wearing our uniform."

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Caden Glauber (27) pitches the ball to the USC Trojans during the first inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Glauber's performance was not only a factor in North Carolina clinching a spot in the College World Series, but it also provided Forbes with another rotational option. The Tar Heels' pitching depth is elite and could be the driving force of the team winning a National Championship.

Batting Lineup

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) looks on in the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

1. Jake Schaffner - Shortstop 2. Gavin Gallaher - Second Base 3. Owen Hull - Center Field 4. Macon Winslow - Designated Hitter 5. Erik Paulsen - First Base 6. Cooper Nicholson - Third Base 7. Tyler Howe - Right Field 8. Colin Hynek - Catcher 9. Rom Kellis V - Left Field

Over the last two weekends, North Carolina's offense has generated consistent run production, so I do not expect Forbes and the coaching staff to alter the lineup dramatically.