UNC Defensive Line Could Be Strength Thanks to 2 Players

2025 is a year North Carolina Tar Heel football fans would like to see erased from existence. Despite high expectations with the hiring of Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick, the program looked completely out of sorts and lacked chemistry on multiple fronts, finishing 4-8 and filing the Tar Heels under "let's ignore them in 2026."

It's hard to ignore what the Tar Heels have done in the transfer portal, though. They've added high-ceiling talents and productive players at multiple spots on both sides of the ball, mainly on offense. Belichick's defense saw talent retention and key starters returning for the upcoming season, led by All-ACC pass rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores with North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) wrapped around him during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year's defense was a bend, don't break unit that was fairly respectable across the board. You have to think that another year under a defensive-minded coach like Belichick, along with the retention rate on that side of the ball, could lead to more success in 2026. Two of those players could be key to streamlining that path: Leroy Jackson and Isaiah Johnson.

Jackson and Johnson To Play Big Role For Tar Heels' Defense

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) sacks Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The double J's along the Tar Heels' defensive front play a key role in the run defense. I view Jackson more as a run defender for North Carolina with his bowling-ball size and natural leveraging skills to win the point of attack in a one- and one-and-a-half-gap system, and as a redshirt sophomore this upcoming season, there is still room for growth as a player in this system.

Johnson, at 6-foot-2, 320 pounds, might be the better interior defensive lineman amongst the two, tallying seven pressures and two sacks. Entering his redshirt senior season, the stout interior lineman could be in for another productive season. His tape shows a player who can win with move sets as a pass rusher with power at the point of attack in the run game.

Defensive Trenches Could Win the Day

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're UNC football heading into the 2026 season, having a strong group of players in the trenches solves a lot of problems. I've seen it happen firsthand at every level where the trenches play a significant role in team success; as the saying goes, "everything starts in the trenches." The Tar Heels seem to have a steady group of defensive trench players who can make a lasting impact this fall.

Jackson and Johnson will be critical to North Carolina's improvements and potential success on defense. If the Tar Heels win at least six games, their defense would be why and how. This is a duo and defense as a whole that should be exciting to think about ahead of Week 0 in Ireland.