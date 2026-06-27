It's that time of year as EA Sports is set to release the latest iteration of the college football video game, "College Football 27." Recently, the company released the launch ratings for a majority of college football players, including the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels enter their second year under Bill Belichick with uncertainty, but hope that a turnaround is in the works for the 2026 season. I will review the ratings for North Carolina in CFB 27 and share my takeaways on the roster ahead of its worldwide release on July 9.

LSU Transfer Running Back Gets a High Rating

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Kaleb Jackson (28) runs against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The good folks over at EA Sports who came up with the ratings did so having high hopes for the new Tar Heels' running back Kaleb Jackson, as the redshirt junior starts the game with an initial 81 overall. He has the same overall rating as fellow redshirt junior Benjamin Hall, who has more production and experience than Jackson did during his entire time in Baton Rouge.

Jackson possesses high ratings carrying (84), trucking (87), and stiff arm (88). With North Carolina and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino expected to deploy a physical ground game, having some powerful runners in the backfield is critical for consistency and success.

Offensive Line Is Tar Heels’ Key Weakness in Their Offense

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offensive line features some new faces in Jacqawn McRoy and Andrew Threatt as potential starters at right tackle and right guard, respectively. However, the rest of the unit wasn't rated highly by CFB 27, with starting center Christo Kelly getting the highest rating of 78, followed by left tackle Jordan Hall (78), McRoy (75), left guard Aidan Banfield (74), and Andrew Threatt (73).

Let's just say that if the Tar Heels were your team in the game, it could be a long season up front. Thankfully, in real life, this group should have better days, especially if Banfield stays healthy to become a quality starter in the trenches.

The Top-Rated Tar Heels Are No Surprise

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

When you think of North Carolina's top football players entering the season, a combination of edge rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude, cornerback Kaleb Cost , and wide receiver Jordan Shipp comes to mind.

The rating makers at EA Sports saw the team's star pass rusher as the best player with an 89 overall rating, followed by Cost at 86 overall, running back Demon June (84), Shipp (83), and kicker Aeron Burrell (82), who round out the top-five Tar Heels for CFB 27's launch.

Tight End Transfers Bolster Sound Ratings

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) reacts during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina's newest tight ends from the Big Ten and SEC, respectively, are seen with regard in CFB 27, as Ohio State transfer Jelani Thurman and Texas newcomer Jordan Washington are rated as UNC football's top two tight ends in the video game at an 81 overall and 76 overall.

Rounding out the room is Colorado State transfer Jaxxon Warren (71) and team mainstay Shamar Easter (74). This is an intriguing group with skill sets to translate into a deep room of players who could have ample impact this season.