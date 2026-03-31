UNC Delays Coaching Hire With Final Four Candidate in Focus
The search for the newest head coach for Carolina basketball is still on, but it seems as if things are likely to be put on hold for some time.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, the timeline for a new head coach has been put on pause until after the Final Four concludes. This gives the staff enough time and ability to search through all the potential candidates.
Final Four Coaching Pool
This news indicates that Carolina has its eye on candidates in the Final Four, most likely Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd and Michigan’s Dusty May. In the last few days, Lloyd has been a very popular candidate for the Tar Heels, as his vague, intriguing comments to the press have suggested that a transition is underway.
Lloyd has been far too vague in his stance on where he is with Arizona for any Wildcat fans to feel comfortable about his future. Many fans speculate that he is the man the Tar Heels are waiting for through the Final Four, and one should expect Carolina to aggressively pursue him as soon as his season with Arizona comes to an end.
Another option would be Michigan head coach Dusty May. While May is not as popular a candidate on betting boards, he is equally as intriguing. However, as more and more comments and stances are revealed, it seems less likely that May would leave Michigan, especially in the state of the program as it currently is.
Of course, the hire could very well come from outside the Final Four pool of coaches, but it’s an interesting note that they have pushed the search back to get a good look at these coaches.
Other coaches outside college basketball have also been linked to the job opening, with Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan leading the charge as the betting favorite on most sites.
Heels’ Number One Guy?
While the search isn’t necessarily getting hotter (because it’s technically slowing down), it does feel like we are getting closer to the answer of who the Tar Heels' number one priority is, and for now, it seems like it's Tommy Lloyd.
A hire of the Wildcat coach would be a home run for Carolina basketball, so all Tar Heel fans can cross their fingers and hope that Lloyd lands in Chapel Hill.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.