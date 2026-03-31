UNC Delays Coaching Hire With Final Four Candidate in Focus

The search for the newest head coach for Carolina basketball is still on, but it seems as if things are likely to be put on hold for some time.

According to Pete Nakos of On3 , the timeline for a new head coach has been put on pause until after the Final Four concludes. This gives the staff enough time and ability to search through all the potential candidates.

North Carolina's coaching search timeline has been pushed back due to Final Four



Read: https://t.co/LNPEgv0eA9 pic.twitter.com/WpgFYLjzWR — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) March 30, 2026

Final Four Coaching Pool

This news indicates that Carolina has its eye on candidates in the Final Four, most likely Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd and Michigan’s Dusty May. In the last few days, Lloyd has been a very popular candidate for the Tar Heels, as his vague, intriguing comments to the press have suggested that a transition is underway.

Lloyd has been far too vague in his stance on where he is with Arizona for any Wildcat fans to feel comfortable about his future. Many fans speculate that he is the man the Tar Heels are waiting for through the Final Four, and one should expect Carolina to aggressively pursue him as soon as his season with Arizona comes to an end.

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May cuts the net after defeating Tennessee Volunteers in an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Another option would be Michigan head coach Dusty May. While May is not as popular a candidate on betting boards, he is equally as intriguing. However, as more and more comments and stances are revealed, it seems less likely that May would leave Michigan, especially in the state of the program as it currently is.

Of course, the hire could very well come from outside the Final Four pool of coaches, but it’s an interesting note that they have pushed the search back to get a good look at these coaches.

Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Other coaches outside college basketball have also been linked to the job opening, with Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan leading the charge as the betting favorite on most sites.

Heels’ Number One Guy?

While the search isn’t necessarily getting hotter (because it’s technically slowing down), it does feel like we are getting closer to the answer of who the Tar Heels' number one priority is, and for now, it seems like it's Tommy Lloyd.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images