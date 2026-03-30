Why UNC Should Target Dusty May in Its Coaching Search
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels have an opening for their head coaching position, and their replacement could be one of the brightest head coaches in the sport.
While UNC will certainly search far and wide to find their replacement for Hubert Davis — who was let go after five seasons following their Round of 64 exit this year — and one name that has come up in rumors is Michigan’s Dusty May, who is currently leading the Wolverines to a Final Four appearance in just his second season at the helm.
May is a proven winner who has helped revive two separate programs at two very different levels. Prior to landing at Michigan before the 2024-25 season, May was the head coach at Florida Atlantic from 2018 to 2024. At the time of his hiring, FAU had experienced just five winning seasons since its inception in 1993.
May Has Won Everywhere
May ended up being the best thing to ever happen to Florida Atlantic, as the Owls had a winning record in each of his six seasons at the helm, including a memorable Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2023, followed up by another NCAA Tournament appearance the following season.
After completely changing the trajectory of FAU’s basketball program, May took up the head coaching position at Michigan, which was coming off of an eight-win season in Juwan Howard’s final year as head coach, and had missed the NCAA Tournament in each of the previous two seasons.
Just as he did at Florida Atlantic, May immediately changed the trajectory of Michigan, winning the Big Ten Tournament and reaching the Sweet 16 in his first season, then reaching his second Final Four since 2023 in year two.
UNC Is Basketball-Focused
While it may seem a little unrealistic for May to depart from a National Championship contender to take over at UNC, one must consider the pros and cons. At Michigan, men’s basketball will always come second to football, whereas basketball reigns supreme in Chapel Hill due to its history and success, making it one of the most sought-after positions in all of college basketball.
Additionally, May would have a much easier time turning around UNC than he did at Michigan or FAU. UNC isn’t in need of a total rebuild — more so a retooling — and is more in need of a proven winner at a high level, making May a prime candidate for one of the top job openings in the country.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.