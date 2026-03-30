Why UNC Should Target Dusty May in Its Coaching Search

The North Carolina Tar Heels have an opening for their head coaching position, and their replacement could be one of the brightest head coaches in the sport.

While UNC will certainly search far and wide to find their replacement for Hubert Davis — who was let go after five seasons following their Round of 64 exit this year — and one name that has come up in rumors is Michigan’s Dusty May, who is currently leading the Wolverines to a Final Four appearance in just his second season at the helm.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

May is a proven winner who has helped revive two separate programs at two very different levels. Prior to landing at Michigan before the 2024-25 season, May was the head coach at Florida Atlantic from 2018 to 2024. At the time of his hiring, FAU had experienced just five winning seasons since its inception in 1993.

May Has Won Everywhere

May ended up being the best thing to ever happen to Florida Atlantic, as the Owls had a winning record in each of his six seasons at the helm, including a memorable Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2023, followed up by another NCAA Tournament appearance the following season.

Mar 16, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May calls a play Temple Owls during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After completely changing the trajectory of FAU’s basketball program, May took up the head coaching position at Michigan, which was coming off of an eight-win season in Juwan Howard’s final year as head coach, and had missed the NCAA Tournament in each of the previous two seasons.

Just as he did at Florida Atlantic, May immediately changed the trajectory of Michigan, winning the Big Ten Tournament and reaching the Sweet 16 in his first season, then reaching his second Final Four since 2023 in year two.

Michigan head coach Dusty May high-fives players to celebrate 95-62 win over Tennessee at the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 round at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UNC Is Basketball-Focused

While it may seem a little unrealistic for May to depart from a National Championship contender to take over at UNC, one must consider the pros and cons. At Michigan, men’s basketball will always come second to football, whereas basketball reigns supreme in Chapel Hill due to its history and success, making it one of the most sought-after positions in all of college basketball.

Michigan head coach Dusty May hoist up the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Championship trophy after 95-62 win over Tennessee at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images