Top 3 Priorities for UNC in Transfer Portal

After firing Hubert Davis two weeks ago, the North Carolina Tar Heels' first order of business was to identify and hire a new head coach.

With Michael Malone being brought in as the next head coach, North Carolina's attention quickly shifts to the transfer portal and acquiring talent, providing the 54-year-old coach with the best chance to succeed.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While Malone was being formally introduced as the head coach at the Dean E. Smith Center on Tuesday night, players around the country were adding their names to the transfer portal. The Tar Heels' brass, including Malone, have already begun the recruiting process, speaking with multiple players in the portal.

North Carolina will certainly make an effort to land as many players as possible, with the program providing Malone with more than enough financial resources to build a championship-caliber roster. With that being said, here are the Tar Heels' top priorities in the next two weeks.

1. Re-Sign Henri Veesaar

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar has yet to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft or enter the transfer portal, but the lack of noise surrounding the situation indicates that the center's agency is leaving the door open for negotiations with North Carolina.

Last season, the Tar Heels' frontcourt was the driving force in the team's success, as Veesaar and Caleb Wilson combined for 35 points per game. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center proved to be one of the best transfer portal acquisitions last offseason, and with North Carolina heading into next season with a new regime, Veesaar's retention is the top priority.

2. Retain Derek Dixon

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It did not take long for Dixon to establish himself as the starting point guard, as the freshman overtook Kyan Evans, who proved to be an underwhelming addition to the roster. In the final three games of the season, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 57.1 percent from three-point range.

Dixon entered the transfer portal with the option to return to North Carolina, which appears to be a tactical leverage in negotiations. Will the Tar Heels meet Dixon's asking price?

3. Sign a Marquee Player

Arkansas' Karter Knox reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Texas Tech during a non-conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in American Airlines Center in Dallas. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, North Carolina's athletic department will invest as much money as possible into the roster. Shortly after being announced as the head coach, Malone hired Arkansas' assistant Chuck Martin .

While these two players are not the most sought-after, Karter Knox and Aiden Sherrell have each been with the Tar Heels, and their connections with Martin at Arkansas potentially give North Carolina an inside track to acquire one or both of these players.