Dusty May Ends UNC Bid With Recent Comments

The list of head coaches that North Carolina can realistically target continues to get shorter and shorter, as Michigan’s Dusty May told school officials that he isn’t pursuing other college basketball jobs.

May had previously shut down any rumors that he was taking the job at Chapel Hill , but this latest report from ESPN's Pete Thamel confirms that May will in fact be remaining in Michigan for next season and potentially beyond.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

May’s Wolverines are currently in the midst of a potential National Championship run as they’ll play for the title on Monday against UConn. In just his second season at the helm, May has his team in position to win their first national title since 1989.

Michigan head coach Dusty May speaks with Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the first half of their Final Four game against Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was rumored to be a candidate for the UNC job that opened up after the Tar Heels were upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by VCU. UNC elected to fire head coach Hubert Davis after that disappointing finish, ending his tenure after five seasons. Since then, UNC has been searching for their next head coach, with May’s name coming alongside the likes of Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, and Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls.

May’s Resume

Missing out of May stings for the Tar Heels. May’s resume is among some of the best in all of college basketball. May has worked his way up the totem pole from being an assistant at mid-majors such as UAB, to now manning a national title contender.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts after a play during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His rise to stardom began in the early 2020’s with Florida Atlantic. May led the Owls to a winning season in each of his six seasons at the helm, with two NCAA Tournament appearances (2023, 2024), and one Final Four appearance (2023). After reviving FAU’s basketball program, May departed for Ann Arbor in 2024.

Apr 5, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

May With Michigan

In his first season with Michigan, May led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title just one season after the team had won eight games. They’d go on to advance to the Sweet 16, and have been even better this season, being one of the top teams in the country all year, and now in position to win a national championship with a victory over UConn.