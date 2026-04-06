Dusty May Ends UNC Bid With Recent Comments
In this story:
The list of head coaches that North Carolina can realistically target continues to get shorter and shorter, as Michigan’s Dusty May told school officials that he isn’t pursuing other college basketball jobs.
May had previously shut down any rumors that he was taking the job at Chapel Hill, but this latest report from ESPN's Pete Thamel confirms that May will in fact be remaining in Michigan for next season and potentially beyond.
May’s Wolverines are currently in the midst of a potential National Championship run as they’ll play for the title on Monday against UConn. In just his second season at the helm, May has his team in position to win their first national title since 1989.
He was rumored to be a candidate for the UNC job that opened up after the Tar Heels were upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by VCU. UNC elected to fire head coach Hubert Davis after that disappointing finish, ending his tenure after five seasons. Since then, UNC has been searching for their next head coach, with May’s name coming alongside the likes of Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, and Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls.
May’s Resume
Missing out of May stings for the Tar Heels. May’s resume is among some of the best in all of college basketball. May has worked his way up the totem pole from being an assistant at mid-majors such as UAB, to now manning a national title contender.
His rise to stardom began in the early 2020’s with Florida Atlantic. May led the Owls to a winning season in each of his six seasons at the helm, with two NCAA Tournament appearances (2023, 2024), and one Final Four appearance (2023). After reviving FAU’s basketball program, May departed for Ann Arbor in 2024.
May With Michigan
In his first season with Michigan, May led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title just one season after the team had won eight games. They’d go on to advance to the Sweet 16, and have been even better this season, being one of the top teams in the country all year, and now in position to win a national championship with a victory over UConn.
The Tar Heels will now need to continue their search for their next head coach as the list of candidates continues to get thinner by the day. With May now completely out of the equation, they’ll need to search elsewhere to find Hubert Davis’ successor.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.