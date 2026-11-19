Week 11 of the 2026 season will end with an exciting matchup on Monday night, as the Cincinnati Bengals and star quarterback Joe Burrow go on the road to face Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

It’s a battle between two great LSU quarterbacks, but oddsmakers have given Burrow and the Bengals a major edge.

Earlier this week, I discussed the movement in the spread from this game after Cincy opened as a 3.5-point favorite ahead of Sunday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since then, the Bengals have moved to 6.5-point favorites and are -310 on the moneyline to win a sixth game in a row.

The Commanders are also coming off a major division win in Week 10, as they upset the New York Giants on Thursday night, giving them the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams this season. That is massive for a Washington team that is just two games out of first place in the NFC East.

Since the early movement to the spread in this game, the total has also shot up. After opening at 51.5 points , oddsmakers have moved the total a full two points to 53.5 with the Cincy offense continuing to look like one of the best in the NFL.

Bengals vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals -6.5 (-102)

Commanders +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Bengals: -310

Commanders: +250

Total

53.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

The movement to the total makes sense, as the Bengals are No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Play this season and have scored the fourth-most points in the NFL. Washington is just 21st in EPA/Play on defense and 20th in EPA/Play on offense, so it feels like this total move is more based on the Bengals’ dominant showing against Pittsburgh’s elite defense in Week 10.

Cincy has a plethora of playmakers around Burrow, who is the MVP favorite through 10 weeks. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown have all made major impacts this season, and they should make things tough on this Washington team that is still two games under .500.

The Commanders’ offense isn’t nearly as lethal as Cincy’s, but Daniels – when healthy – is one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Based on the latest odds, bettors should see a high-scoring affair to close out Week 11.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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