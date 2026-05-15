How UNC’s Matt Able Did in Second Draft Combine Scrimmage
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UNC commit Matt Able continues to show off at the NBA Draft Combine, which could be problematic for North Carolina’s plans for next season.
Able is one of 73 players taking part in this year’s NBA Draft Combine. So far, he’s been very impressive. After scoring 15 points on 5-9 shooting, 3-5 from three-point range, with three rebounds and one assist, he followed that up with another very strong performance on the floor with some of college basketball’s top talents.
Able scored 17 points on 6-16 shooting from the floor (4-9 from three-point range), with four rebounds and an assist in his second 5-on-5 scrimmage of the combine. Able led his team in scoring in a losing effort, as Team Carpenter fell 100-76.
Able’s Resume
The current North Carolina commit is making the move to Chapel Hill after a strong freshman season at NC State, during which he averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Able is a very confident shooter from beyond the arc, knocking down 35.5 percent of his threes last season, and is currently 7-16 (44 percent) over his two combine scrimmages.
He is one of UNC’s best gets so far this offseason as the team starts its transition under new head coach — and former NBA Champion — Michael Malone.
Currently, the 6-foot-6 guard is projected as a possible second-round pick. However, if he keeps impressing the scouts that are watching at the Draft Combine, he could boost his stock further ahead of this summer’s event.
Also, Able has stated that he isn’t quite sure if he wants to keep his name in the 2026 NBA Draft or make the official transition to UNC for next season. The Tar Heels probably hope Able leans toward attending UNC.
Able’s Thoughts
“It’s definitely a tough decision. I love UNC, I’m excited to get over there at some point … I’m still back and forth on it. I gotta think about it some more, get with my camp and figure it out,” Able told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
For now, Able will keep his focus on the NBA Draft Combine as he tries to sneak his way into a favorable draft selection this summer. While it doesn’t seem like Able will be a first-round pick if he stays in the draft, a year of strong play at UNC next season could propel him into those conversations next year.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.