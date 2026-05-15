How UNC’s Matt Able Did in Second Draft Combine Scrimmage

UNC commit Matt Able continues to show off at the NBA Draft Combine, which could be problematic for North Carolina’s plans for next season.

Able is one of 73 players taking part in this year’s NBA Draft Combine. So far, he’s been very impressive. After scoring 15 points on 5-9 shooting, 3-5 from three-point range, with three rebounds and one assist, he followed that up with another very strong performance on the floor with some of college basketball’s top talents.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Able scored 17 points on 6-16 shooting from the floor (4-9 from three-point range), with four rebounds and an assist in his second 5-on-5 scrimmage of the combine. Able led his team in scoring in a losing effort, as Team Carpenter fell 100-76.

Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Able’s Resume

The current North Carolina commit is making the move to Chapel Hill after a strong freshman season at NC State, during which he averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Able is a very confident shooter from beyond the arc, knocking down 35.5 percent of his threes last season, and is currently 7-16 (44 percent) over his two combine scrimmages.

He is one of UNC’s best gets so far this offseason as the team starts its transition under new head coach — and former NBA Champion — Michael Malone.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Currently, the 6-foot-6 guard is projected as a possible second-round pick. However, if he keeps impressing the scouts that are watching at the Draft Combine, he could boost his stock further ahead of this summer’s event.

Also, Able has stated that he isn’t quite sure if he wants to keep his name in the 2026 NBA Draft or make the official transition to UNC for next season. The Tar Heels probably hope Able leans toward attending UNC.

Able’s Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“It’s definitely a tough decision. I love UNC, I’m excited to get over there at some point … I’m still back and forth on it. I gotta think about it some more, get with my camp and figure it out,” Able told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello .

For now, Able will keep his focus on the NBA Draft Combine as he tries to sneak his way into a favorable draft selection this summer. While it doesn’t seem like Able will be a first-round pick if he stays in the draft, a year of strong play at UNC next season could propel him into those conversations next year.