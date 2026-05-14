Current UNC Commit Impresses During NBA Draft Combine

A current North Carolina commit is taking part in the NBA Draft Combine and impressed in his first scrimmage.

Matt Able — a transfer from NC State — is committed to the Tar Heels while also keeping his name in the 2026 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound freshman averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season with the Wolfpack. He also shot 35.5 percent from three-point range on 4.1 attempts per game. Able was a key contributor for an NC State team that was in the mix as one of the top ACC teams all season.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Able One of UNC’s Top Portal Gets

The newest Tar Heel is best known as a marksman from downtown, willing to let it fly. He is part of Michael Malone’s first transfer portal class since taking over as head coach earlier this offseason. The Tar Heels have missed out on a handful of targets while also securing orbiters similar to Able — such as guard Terrence Brown — making Able one of their top gets of the offseason to this point.

Able is currently taking part in the NBA Draft Combine, where he played very well in his first scrimmage earlier this week. On the floor with some of the better talents in this year’s draft class, Able made his presence known with a 15-point performance on 5-9 shooting from the floor (3-5 from three-point range), with three rebounds and an assist.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Able Looking To Level Up

After a strong freshman season with NC State, Able is looking to take his game to the next level by the time next season rolls around. The only question that remains is whether that will be with an NBA team or North Carolina.

Able showing off in the NBA Draft Combine can be viewed as both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, the Tar Heels know they have an extremely capable player on their hands who should have a high impact right away for North Carolina next season. On the other hand, if Able performs well enough, he may just decide to forgo his remaining eligibility and keep his name in the draft.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

For now, Able will look to keep impressing the scouts as he tries to find his way into the NBA. As for the Tar Heels, they’ll hope that Able plays well, while also not furthering his stock too much to the point that he doesn’t end up suiting up for the Tar Heels next season.