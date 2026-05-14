Current UNC Commit Impresses During NBA Draft Combine
In this story:
A current North Carolina commit is taking part in the NBA Draft Combine and impressed in his first scrimmage.
Matt Able — a transfer from NC State — is committed to the Tar Heels while also keeping his name in the 2026 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound freshman averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season with the Wolfpack. He also shot 35.5 percent from three-point range on 4.1 attempts per game. Able was a key contributor for an NC State team that was in the mix as one of the top ACC teams all season.
Able One of UNC’s Top Portal Gets
The newest Tar Heel is best known as a marksman from downtown, willing to let it fly. He is part of Michael Malone’s first transfer portal class since taking over as head coach earlier this offseason. The Tar Heels have missed out on a handful of targets while also securing orbiters similar to Able — such as guard Terrence Brown — making Able one of their top gets of the offseason to this point.
Able is currently taking part in the NBA Draft Combine, where he played very well in his first scrimmage earlier this week. On the floor with some of the better talents in this year’s draft class, Able made his presence known with a 15-point performance on 5-9 shooting from the floor (3-5 from three-point range), with three rebounds and an assist.
Able Looking To Level Up
After a strong freshman season with NC State, Able is looking to take his game to the next level by the time next season rolls around. The only question that remains is whether that will be with an NBA team or North Carolina.
Able showing off in the NBA Draft Combine can be viewed as both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, the Tar Heels know they have an extremely capable player on their hands who should have a high impact right away for North Carolina next season. On the other hand, if Able performs well enough, he may just decide to forgo his remaining eligibility and keep his name in the draft.
For now, Able will look to keep impressing the scouts as he tries to find his way into the NBA. As for the Tar Heels, they’ll hope that Able plays well, while also not furthering his stock too much to the point that he doesn’t end up suiting up for the Tar Heels next season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.