UNC's Michael Malone Shares Appreciation for Hubert Davis

The UNC Tar Heels just made the signing of Michael Malone as the team’s next head men’s basketball coach official. In his introductory press conference, Malone revealed how he had gotten to know his predecessor, Hubert Davis.

Malone was hired to replace Davis earlier this week. Davis was canned after five seasons with the team, the latest of which ended in a disappointing Round of 64 loss to VCU in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels led by as much as 19 in the contest before eventually blowing the lead and losing in overtime.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This past season marked the second straight year UNC was knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. As such, the university felt a change was needed, and settled on the NBA Championship-winning head coach.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malone’s Resume

Malone has not coached in the NCAA since 2001 and will now try to navigate the chaos of the current college basketball landscape at one of the country’s most notable basketball programs. Malone has been a longtime head coach in the NBA, where he has seen plenty of success as the Denver Nuggets' head man.

In his introductory press conference earlier this week, Malone revealed that he and Hubert Davis actually have a prior relationship, sharing his appreciation for the former Tar Heels head coach.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malone’s Thoughts

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“I got to know him, to be very honest, through Pat Sullivan and him kind of opening the door,” Malone said. “I had reached out to Sully saying, ‘Listen, I don't have a job right now. I'm going to be in Chapel Hill quite a bit. I would love to be able to come over to practice and just watch you guys work with your players.’"

"So I went to Hubert, and the funny story is, the first practice I came in, the manager walked me in, and he sat me upstairs, which is where everybody sits. Hubert looked up and started yelling at the manager and said, 'No, no, down here.' I didn't think anything of it, and after practice, Sully grabbed me and said, 'Hey, that's really special. No one is allowed to sit down here.'”

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Malone also added that he hopes to carry on Davis’ legacy as head coach of the Tar Heels, citing the passion and integrity that Davis had while leading one of the top men’s basketball programs in the country.

“What I loved about watching Hubert, and I sent him this message after he got fired, was that he was so, as Coach Williams would say, dag-gone passionate about North Carolina . I respect that. Here's a guy that was putting everything into this program, into these players,” Malone added.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Unfortunately, in this business as coaches, this is part of it. You don't get a chance to see it through all the time. I look forward to reaching out to him and connecting with him.”