UNC's Michael Malone Shares Appreciation for Hubert Davis
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The UNC Tar Heels just made the signing of Michael Malone as the team’s next head men’s basketball coach official. In his introductory press conference, Malone revealed how he had gotten to know his predecessor, Hubert Davis.
Malone was hired to replace Davis earlier this week. Davis was canned after five seasons with the team, the latest of which ended in a disappointing Round of 64 loss to VCU in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels led by as much as 19 in the contest before eventually blowing the lead and losing in overtime.
This past season marked the second straight year UNC was knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. As such, the university felt a change was needed, and settled on the NBA Championship-winning head coach.
Malone’s Resume
Malone has not coached in the NCAA since 2001 and will now try to navigate the chaos of the current college basketball landscape at one of the country’s most notable basketball programs. Malone has been a longtime head coach in the NBA, where he has seen plenty of success as the Denver Nuggets' head man.
In his introductory press conference earlier this week, Malone revealed that he and Hubert Davis actually have a prior relationship, sharing his appreciation for the former Tar Heels head coach.
Malone’s Thoughts
- “I got to know him, to be very honest, through Pat Sullivan and him kind of opening the door,” Malone said. “I had reached out to Sully saying, ‘Listen, I don't have a job right now. I'm going to be in Chapel Hill quite a bit. I would love to be able to come over to practice and just watch you guys work with your players.’"
- "So I went to Hubert, and the funny story is, the first practice I came in, the manager walked me in, and he sat me upstairs, which is where everybody sits. Hubert looked up and started yelling at the manager and said, 'No, no, down here.' I didn't think anything of it, and after practice, Sully grabbed me and said, 'Hey, that's really special. No one is allowed to sit down here.'”
Malone also added that he hopes to carry on Davis’ legacy as head coach of the Tar Heels, citing the passion and integrity that Davis had while leading one of the top men’s basketball programs in the country.
“What I loved about watching Hubert, and I sent him this message after he got fired, was that he was so, as Coach Williams would say, dag-gone passionate about North Carolina. I respect that. Here's a guy that was putting everything into this program, into these players,” Malone added.
“Unfortunately, in this business as coaches, this is part of it. You don't get a chance to see it through all the time. I look forward to reaching out to him and connecting with him.”
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.