Roy Williams Reacts to UNC's Michael Malone Hiring

The North Carolina Tar Heels made a surprising hire to fulfill their head coaching vacancy, landing on former NBA champion Michael Malone. So far, the choice has the approval of a UNC head coaching legend.

The Tar Heels settled on Malone following a long coaching search after Hubert Davis was fired. Davis was let go by UNC after five seasons as its head coach, including one National Championship appearance (2022) and a first-round NCAA Tournament exit in each of the last two seasons.

Malone’s Resume

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While UNC remained very competitive under Davis's leadership, the university felt a change was needed. Malone will now take over as Davis’ successor, coaching in the NCAA for the first time since 2001. He won an NBA Championship in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets and has overseen the development of star players such as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Malone will be taking over a lineage of historic head coaches in UNC’s history. From Frank McQuire to Dean Smith and Roy Williams, UNC’s head coaching position is reserved for the best of the best in the coaching sphere, putting intense pressure on Malone to perform well early.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams is seen in the crowd against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In light of his hiring, Williams himself showed his excitement for what’s to come in UNC’s future. Williams was the team’s head coach from 2003 to 2021, winning three championships (2005, 2009, 2017) and reaching six Final Fours (2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017).

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his first press conference inside the Smith Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams’ Statement

“It has been a difficult time for UNC Basketball these last few weeks, and I truly appreciate Coach Davis and his hard work for our program," Williams said, per UNC’s X Account.

"College Basketball is changing rapidly and today is a great day to welcome Michael Malone as our new Head Coach! UNC Basketball is special and I am excited to have him with our program. He is a proven winner as an NBA world championship coach and I am ready to watch his work as a Tar Heel! This is REALLY going to be fun!"

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malone will now look to revive UNC’s reputation in college basketball and get one of the most prestigious programs in the world back to the mountaintop. Pressure will mount quickly to succeed early, but Malone has proven to be a winner at the highest level of basketball, which could play into the program’s hands with him manning the ship from here on out. As of now, Williams approves.