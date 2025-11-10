UNC Announces Tribute for Football Alumni in Military Service
*Press Release from UNC Athletic Communications
CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Department of Athletics proudly announces the introduction of a tribute to Tar Heel football alumni who have served in the United States Armed Services. The “Honoring Our Military” wall inside the Kenan Football Center Hall of Honor will be unveiled on Tuesday, November 11, at 2:15 p.m.
The new installation stands as a powerful reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and selflessness demonstrated by players, coaches, and staff of the Carolina football family who answered the call to serve their country.
The wall details the name of each honoree, their branch and years of military service, as well as position and years with the UNC football program. It serves as both a historical record and a place of reflection. Currently, 61 names are displayed, with the intent to expand as more alumni are identified and as more alumni complete their military service in years to come.
“This memorial honors those who not only represented the Tar Heel football program but also defended the freedoms we all enjoy,” said head coach Bill Belichick. “Their commitment to excellence, leadership, and service continues to inspire our program and community every day and they will be forever remembered as the ultimate heroes inside the Kenan Football Center.”
“The new memorial reflects the University’s enduring values of service and honor,” said Chancellor Lee H. Roberts. “It ensures that generations of Tar Heels will remember those who served both on the gridiron and on behalf of our great nation. We are proud to be part of recognizing their service.”
Two current Tar Heel team members are among those named on the “Honoring Our Military” wall, including special teams coordinator Mike Priefer and assistant director of sports performance Trent Baker. Priefer graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1989 and served in the Navy across a variety of roles for eight years until 1997 including instructor, club sports officer and football coach, and Baker served with US Navy SEAL Teams from 2001-2023.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to be a part of this memorial,” said Priefer. “I love this country and was proud to serve. I am also excited to be back in Chapel Hill to help Coach Belichick bring an ACC Championship to this great university.”
“I am humbled to be a part of UNC football’s Honoring Our Military Wall. Tar Heel football and our nation’s military history are inextricably linked, and I hope the stories embedded in this wall get told for generations to come. Thank you to past, present, and future UNC alumni who heed the call to serve this amazing country,” said Baker.
The dedication ceremony will follow remarks from Coach Belichick and include a photo opportunity for attending media with Chancellor Roberts, UNC Chair Department of Military Science Lisa Klekowski, Program Director, Military and Veteran Student Success Rob Palermo, Coach Belichick, special teams coordinator Priefer, and assistant director of sports performance Baker.
The Kenan Football Center Hall of Honor is located adjacent to Kenan Stadium, celebrating the proud history of Carolina Football and the student-athletes who have shaped it. The addition of the “Honoring Our Military” wall deepens that legacy, connecting the spirit of teamwork and dedication found in sport to the highest ideals of public service.
Thoughts
Like many Americans, Belichick has great respect for the service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms enjoyed in the United States.
Belichick's father, Steve, spent 33 years as an assistant coach at the U.S. Naval Academy, where Bill often spent time as a child. He has often credited the discipline, structure and sense of duty he learned there with shaping his coaching philosophy.
Belichick is also known for incorporating military history lessons into his coaching, frequently drawing connections between football and the armed forces.
Among the names featured on the wall is Charlie "Choo Choo" Justice, who is widely considered one of the greatest athletes in UNC history. Justice served four years in the Navy during World War II and finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1949.
